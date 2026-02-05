Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTiger That Triggered Fear Near Hyderabad Moves To Jangaon District

Tiger That Triggered Fear Near Hyderabad Moves To Jangaon District

A tiger, first sighted near Hyderabad in 50 years, has moved from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri to Jangaon district after traveling approximately 250km from Mancherial.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI) The tiger on the prowl since about 20 days ago in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, about 60 kms from Hyderabad, has moved to Jangaon district on Thursday, prompting officials to issue precautions to villagers there.

Jangaon District Forest Officer Kondal Reddy said the tiger's pugmarks were noticed Thursday morning at a village in Lingala Ghanpur mandal.

The tiger appears to have born in an area surrounded by villages, and it has been moving into habitations, he told PTI.

He said the district administration is issuing precautions to villagers by tom-tomming, advising them not to venture out during night hours and to take care of their domestic animals.

Before reaching Jangaon district, the big cat has given a nightmare to residents since its presence was observed in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on January 17, believed to be a first near Hyderabad in 50 years.

The Yadadri administration had also issued alerts to residents asking them not to move out during the night.

The male tiger is believed to have come from Mancherial district, bordering Maharashtra, in the Kawal tiger reserve area, Yadadri District Forest Officer Sudhakar Reddy told PTI.

The tiger is believed to have travelled about 250 kms to reach Yadadri district.

Though the tiger was not seen by any humans in Yadadri district, it was believed to be moving about 20-25 kms every day (during the nights), he said.

The tiger avoided human habitations, though it killed eight animals, most of them cows, in Yadadri district alone. PTI SJR SJR ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Missing Children Crisis Raised in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Flags Shocking Data

Frequently Asked Questions

Where has the tiger in Telangana been sighted recently?

The tiger, first seen in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, has now moved to Jangaon district in Telangana.

What precautions are being advised to villagers?

Villagers are advised not to venture out during night hours and to take care of their domestic animals.

Where is the tiger believed to have come from?

The male tiger is believed to have originated from Mancherial district, near the Kawal tiger reserve area bordering Maharashtra.

How far has the tiger traveled?

The tiger is believed to have traveled approximately 250 kilometers to reach Yadadri district.

Published at : 05 Feb 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Hyderabad
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India-US Trade Deal Nears Finish Line As Goyal Signals Joint Statement In '4-5 Days'
India-US Trade Deal Nears Finish Line As Goyal Signals Joint Statement In '4-5 Days'
India
Parliament Standoff Escalates As Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Conduct, Kharge Hits Back
Parliament Standoff Escalates As Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Conduct, Kharge Hits Back
Cricket
Bangladesh Breaks Silence On PM Shehbaz Sharif's IND-PAK T20 WC Match Boycott
Bangladesh Breaks Silence On PM Shehbaz Sharif's IND-PAK T20 WC Match Boycott
World
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Missing Children Crisis Raised in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Flags Shocking Data
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Sisters Changed Names, Rejected Indian Identity Before Suicide
Parliament Turmoil: Minister Giriraj Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrupting Proceedings
Politics: Jairam Ramesh Slams Govt for Blocking Leader of Opposition in Parliament
Parliament Turmoil: PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address Set Amid Opposition Walkouts & Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget