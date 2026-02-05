The tiger, first seen in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, has now moved to Jangaon district in Telangana.
Tiger That Triggered Fear Near Hyderabad Moves To Jangaon District
A tiger, first sighted near Hyderabad in 50 years, has moved from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri to Jangaon district after traveling approximately 250km from Mancherial.
Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI) The tiger on the prowl since about 20 days ago in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, about 60 kms from Hyderabad, has moved to Jangaon district on Thursday, prompting officials to issue precautions to villagers there.
Jangaon District Forest Officer Kondal Reddy said the tiger's pugmarks were noticed Thursday morning at a village in Lingala Ghanpur mandal.
The tiger appears to have born in an area surrounded by villages, and it has been moving into habitations, he told PTI.
He said the district administration is issuing precautions to villagers by tom-tomming, advising them not to venture out during night hours and to take care of their domestic animals.
Before reaching Jangaon district, the big cat has given a nightmare to residents since its presence was observed in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on January 17, believed to be a first near Hyderabad in 50 years.
The Yadadri administration had also issued alerts to residents asking them not to move out during the night.
The male tiger is believed to have come from Mancherial district, bordering Maharashtra, in the Kawal tiger reserve area, Yadadri District Forest Officer Sudhakar Reddy told PTI.
The tiger is believed to have travelled about 250 kms to reach Yadadri district.
Though the tiger was not seen by any humans in Yadadri district, it was believed to be moving about 20-25 kms every day (during the nights), he said.
The tiger avoided human habitations, though it killed eight animals, most of them cows, in Yadadri district alone. PTI SJR SJR ADB
Frequently Asked Questions
Where has the tiger in Telangana been sighted recently?
What precautions are being advised to villagers?
Villagers are advised not to venture out during night hours and to take care of their domestic animals.
Where is the tiger believed to have come from?
The male tiger is believed to have originated from Mancherial district, near the Kawal tiger reserve area bordering Maharashtra.
How far has the tiger traveled?
The tiger is believed to have traveled approximately 250 kilometers to reach Yadadri district.