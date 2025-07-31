Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTelangana Shocker: Class 8 Girl Married To 40-Year-Old Man In Presence Of His ‘Wife’, Police File Case Against 4

Telangana Shocker: Class 8 Girl Married To 40-Year-Old Man In Presence Of His ‘Wife’, Police File Case Against 4

A 13-year-old Telangana girl was rescued from marriage to a 40-year-old man after her teacher alerted authorities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 08:40 PM (IST)

In Telangana, a 13-year-old girl in the Ranga Reddy district has been rescued from child marriage after her teacher alerted the district child protection services and the police. According to NDTV, the visuals submitted to the police showed the Class 8 girl holding a garland and standing in front of the 40-year-old man. The incident came to light when the girl told her teacher, who then contacted Tehsildar Rajeshwar and Inspector Prasad.

"The girl lives with her mother and brother. The mother told the house owner where they lived on rent that she wanted to marry off her daughter. A mediator brought the alliance of the 40-year-old man and the 'marriage' happened in May," the police inspector said.

"The man, wife, girl's mother, mediator, and a priest who conducted the illegal wedding were charged under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act," Prasad said, as quoted by NDTV.

The girl has now been moved to a Sakhi Centre for safety and support. Speaking to NDTV, District Child Protection Officer Prawin Kumar said that they are counselling her. 

"They were cohabitating for about two months. If the girl was forced into a sexual relationship, a case under POCSO will be filed against the man, Srinivas Goud," Mr Kumar told NDTV.

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, sexual relations with a minor is punishable. 

According to the report, the child protection officer said that there have been 44 such cases this year and 60 in the last year. The latest case comes even as the officer got the information about another child marriage between an 18-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man. The wedding has been scheduled for August 14.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Child Marriage Telangana Marriage
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
India
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Gandhi Backs US Prez
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Backs Trump
Cricket
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget