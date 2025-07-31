In Telangana, a 13-year-old girl in the Ranga Reddy district has been rescued from child marriage after her teacher alerted the district child protection services and the police. According to NDTV, the visuals submitted to the police showed the Class 8 girl holding a garland and standing in front of the 40-year-old man. The incident came to light when the girl told her teacher, who then contacted Tehsildar Rajeshwar and Inspector Prasad.

"The girl lives with her mother and brother. The mother told the house owner where they lived on rent that she wanted to marry off her daughter. A mediator brought the alliance of the 40-year-old man and the 'marriage' happened in May," the police inspector said.

"The man, wife, girl's mother, mediator, and a priest who conducted the illegal wedding were charged under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act," Prasad said, as quoted by NDTV.

The girl has now been moved to a Sakhi Centre for safety and support. Speaking to NDTV, District Child Protection Officer Prawin Kumar said that they are counselling her.

"They were cohabitating for about two months. If the girl was forced into a sexual relationship, a case under POCSO will be filed against the man, Srinivas Goud," Mr Kumar told NDTV.

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, sexual relations with a minor is punishable.

According to the report, the child protection officer said that there have been 44 such cases this year and 60 in the last year. The latest case comes even as the officer got the information about another child marriage between an 18-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man. The wedding has been scheduled for August 14.