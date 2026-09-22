Newborn Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Children's Ward Of Telangana's RIMS Hospital; 28 Rescued

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A newborn died after fire broke out at Adilabad RIMS.

AC unit short circuit suspected cause; 23 children evacuated.

Officials ordered a probe into hospital fire safety measures.

A newborn died after a fire broke out in the children's ward of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad after midnight, with a suspected short circuit in an air-conditioning unit believed to have triggered the blaze.

The fire filled the ward with smoke while children were undergoing treatment. Hospital staff and attendants immediately began evacuating the patients and shifted them to different private hospitals.

Adilabad II Town police station SHO K. Nagaraju said the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the AC unit, but the exact cause would be established only after a detailed investigation.

The officer said 23 children were present in the ward when the fire broke out. He did not officially confirm the death or the number of people injured, saying those details were still being verified. However, a newborn's death was reported following the incident, and the baby's body was sent for post-mortem examination.

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Children Evacuated From Ward

The fire brigade reached RIMS soon after the incident and brought the blaze under control.

Hospital staff and attendants moved the children out of the affected ward and shifted them to private hospitals for further treatment. The remaining children were reported to be safe.

Adilabad District Collector Rajarshi Shah and District Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan reached RIMS following the incident. RIMS Director Jai Singh Rathore was also present.

The officials inspected the affected area and sought details from hospital staff about the fire and the evacuation operation.

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Probe Into Fire Underway

The incident has raised concerns about fire safety arrangements at the government-run medical facility, including the maintenance of electrical equipment and compliance with safety requirements.

Officials have ordered an inquiry to establish how the fire started and assess the circumstances surrounding the incident. A detailed report is expected following the investigation.

The hospital administration has also been asked to ensure that safety measures are followed.

Further details, including the exact cause of the fire and whether anyone else was injured, are awaited.