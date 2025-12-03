Telangana Shocker: Man Takes Insurance In Brother’s Name, Then Murders Him To Claim Payout

Karimnagar district has been rocked by an appalling crime involving a man who allegedly murdered his own elder brother for insurance money. Police say Naresh, a 30-year-old resident of Ramadugu, was drowning in financial trouble after his transport business faltered and stock market investments collapsed. With debts mounting to nearly Rs 1.5 crore, he allegedly devised a chilling plan to eliminate his mentally unstable brother, Venkatesh, and claim crores in insurance payouts.

According to investigators, Naresh had purchased two tipper lorries three years earlier. When the business began to decline, he turned to quick-profit stock trades—only to lose heavily. As his financial condition worsened, his idea turned darker: he secretly took multiple insurance policies worth approximately Rs 4.14 crore in Venkatesh’s name over two months.

Co-Conspirators Promised Cash for Cooperation

Police reports reveal that Naresh confided in a local moneylender, Rakesh, who had been demanding repayment of Rs 7 lakh. Instead of clearing the debt, Naresh allegedly lured him into the plot with the promise of Rs 20 lakh. A tipper driver named Pradeep was also roped in, promised Rs 2 lakh for assisting in the staged accident.

On November 29, Pradeep reportedly called Venkatesh, claiming a lorry had broken down near the village outskirts. As planned, Naresh instructed his brother to place a jockey under the vehicle. When the unsuspecting Venkatesh lay down to help, Naresh allegedly drove the tipper forward, crushing him under the wheels. The police initially registered the case as an accidental death based on Naresh’s version.

Insurance Company Flags Suspicion

The cover-up began to unravel when insurance company officials arrived to process the claim.

Their questioning reportedly exposed inconsistencies in Naresh’s answers. Sensing foul play, they alerted the police, prompting a deeper probe.

Murder Disguised as Accident, Say Police

During the reinvestigation, officers uncovered evidence indicating that Venkatesh had not died accidentally but had been deliberately killed. Police have now arrested Naresh, along with Rakesh and Pradeep, for orchestrating and executing the murder.