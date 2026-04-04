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HomeCitiesTelangana Horror: Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Two Daughters Over Wanting Son

Telangana Horror: Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Two Daughters Over Wanting Son

Police suspect Azharuddin wanted a son and pressured his wife to abort their unborn daughter. Evidence includes phone location, disabled CCTV, and inconsistent statements.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
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In a shocking case from Telangana’s Warangal city, the deaths of a pregnant woman and her two young daughters, initially believed to be accidental, have taken a grim turn after police alleged that the woman’s husband was behind the killings.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Farhat and her daughters, Umera, 8, and Ayesha, 6. The family ran a swimming pool near the Warangal-Khammam National Highway, which served as their primary source of income.

From Suspected Accident to Murder Probe

On Wednesday night, Farhat and her daughters had reportedly gone near the pool along with other family members. Within minutes, they were found in the water. Relatives and locals rushed them to MGM Hospital in Warangal, where doctors declared all three dead.

Farhat’s husband, Azharuddin, initially told police that the trio had slipped and drowned.

However, the investigation soon raised serious doubts. Azharuddin allegedly pushed his wife and daughters into the pool, turning what appeared to be a tragic accident into a suspected case of murder, reported NDTV. 

Pregnancy Dispute Under Scanner

According to the report citing police sources, Farhat was pregnant with the couple’s third child, believed to be a girl. Azharuddin allegedly wanted a male child and had pressured her to terminate the pregnancy, which she refused.

Investigators believe this dispute may have been a key motive behind the crime.

Evidence Raises Suspicion

During the probe, police tracked Azharuddin’s phone location, placing him at the scene at the time of the incident. Officers also found that CCTV cameras at the pool had been switched off beforehand.

Inconsistencies in his statements further deepened suspicion, prompting police to register a murder case. Special teams have been formed to trace the accused, who is currently absconding.

Family Alleges Longstanding Harassment

Farhat’s father, Ali, had earlier approached the police, alleging frequent arguments between his daughter and son-in-law in recent days, primarily over their children and her pregnancy.

“My daughter was under pressure for many days. We do not believe this was an accident,” he told investigators.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the initial belief about the deaths of the pregnant woman and her daughters?

Initially, the deaths of Farhat and her two daughters were believed to be accidental drownings in a swimming pool.

Who is the main suspect in the deaths of Farhat and her daughters?

The main suspect is Farhat's husband, Azharuddin, who allegedly pushed them into the pool.

What is the suspected motive behind the killings?

Investigators believe the motive may be linked to a dispute over Farhat's pregnancy, as Azharuddin allegedly wanted a male child and pressured her to terminate the pregnancy.

What evidence has raised suspicion against the husband?

Evidence includes the husband's phone location at the scene, CCTV cameras being turned off, and inconsistencies in his statements.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
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Telangana News CRime News
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