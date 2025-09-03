Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKavitha Ousted From BRS: Echoes Of Sharmila's Revolt? Family Feud Rocks Telangana Politics

Kavitha Ousted From BRS: Echoes Of Sharmila's Revolt? Family Feud Rocks Telangana Politics

Kavitha, daughter of ex-CM KCR, was suspended from BRS after criticising party leaders for KCR's alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 09:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad, Sep 3 (PTI) Barely three months after she described her father, BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), as the "God" surrounded by "demons," the party suspended K Kavitha for alleged anti-party activities, prompting her to quit the organisation.

The Telangana women leader's case is comparable to that of YS Sharmila, sister of former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and chief of YSRCP who revolted against her brother following property disputes. She later floated her own party in Telangana (YSRTP), but could not sustain and merged it with the Congress. She went on to become APCC president.

Though Kavitha did not reveal her plan of action, the focus of her comments was clearly against the BRS and its leaders.

Reacting to the Congress government announcing a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, built during the previous BRS regime, Kavitha on September 1 said some who are close to KCR have benefited in many ways by making use of his name and he was getting defamed because of their "misdeeds".

She had alleged that cousins Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar were responsible for KCR getting the taint of corruption in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project issue.

Through her critical comments about her brother Jagan, Sharmila provided much-needed ammunition to the opposition during last year’s general and Assembly polls, which saw the YSRCP suffer a rout.

Though Congress under her leadership in AP could not win any seats, her campaign considerably damaged Reddy's reputation giving an edge to the TDP-led NDA.

Though Kavitha did not attack her brother and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao directly, she blamed him for not appropriately responding when a malicious campaign was unleashed against her on social media by some party sympathizers.

Senior journalist and political analyst Telakapalli Ravi said Kavitha's exit from BRS would certainly be an inconvenient and negative factor for the party though she may not be a game changer.

He further said in several regional parties, women are either promoted or kept on the backseat depending on the situations.

"It is inevitable that she is compared with Sharmila...these kinds of issues we keep seeing in regional parties," he told PTI.

Ravi further said Kavith who had earlier started her struggle against BJP alleging that the saffron party was the reason for her arrest in the Delhi Excise Policy scam case, was now silent on the saffron party.

When contacted, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud told PTI that Kavitha's issue totally pertains to KCR's family feud and Congress has nothing to do with it.

Telangana Congress sources said even if Kavitha approaches Congress her entry is not possible as the party wants to distance itself from KCR and his family.

As regards Jagan Reddy, in a recent development, the NCLT Hyderabad bench had cancelled the transfer of shares held by him and his wife Bharathi in Saraswati Power and Industries in the names of his sister YS Sharmila and mother Vijayamma.

Jagan alleged that his sister had illegally transferred the shares and therefore approached the tribunal to annul the move. PTI GDK SA

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 09:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
YS Sharmila K Kavitha Telangana  BRS
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR On Kunbi Certificate
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR
World
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
World
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Leverage Russia Ties Amid Ukraine War
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Use Russia Ties For Peace In Europe
India
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
Advertisement

Videos

Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Delhi Flood Crisis: Yamuna Submerges Vasudev Ghat, 1,000 Rescued From Low-Lying Areas
Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget