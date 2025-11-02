A group of girls from a government college staged a protest on the main road in Telangana's Shadnagar. The protestors alleged that the college principal was misbehaving with them.

The protestors were flagging various issues in their college. However, the police intervened and detained the students.

While a lady police officer in civil dress was detaining the students, they allegedly caught her hair, and the entire incident was captured on video by locals.

The police are set to register a case against the students.

--

Telangana Gurukul Girls' Highway Protest Turns Chaotic: Police Crackdown Amid Harassment Allegations



In a dramatic standoff on the outskirts of Shadnagar, in the outskirts of Hyderabad, distraught girl students from a government gurukul hostel staged a dharna on a national… pic.twitter.com/H2zlXnYtvT — HyderabadHerald (@HyderabadHeral) November 2, 2025

According to a police official, "A group of government college students staged a protest on the main road in Shadnagar, alleging that the college principal was misbehaving with students. They protested against the principal."

"While the police were preventing and arresting the college girls, they attacked a lady police officer who was in civil dress while restraining them. We will register a case against them," the official said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)