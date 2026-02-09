Telangana CM Alleges ‘Injustice’ By BJP, NDA Towards Southern States

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesTelangana CM Alleges ‘Injustice’ By BJP, NDA Towards Southern States

BJP takes the name of Lord Ram but remembers Owaisi's name everyday, he charged. Reddy also attacked BJP and BRS, alleging tacit understanding between the two parties.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 11:07 PM (IST)

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday accused the NDA government at the Centre of doing "injustice" to southern states and alleged that the BJP treats them as "second grade citizens" in sanctioning Central funds and development projects.

Speaking to reporters here as the campaigning for the February 11 municipal elections concluded, Reddy also attacked BJP and BRS, alleging tacit understanding between the two parties.

Hitting out at BJP, he described AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi as a "lifeline" for the saffron party. BJP takes the name of Lord Ram but remembers Owaisi's name everyday, he charged.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

