Telangana has banned the manufacture, processing, storage, distribution, transportation, and sale of non-dairy or artificial paneer, also known as analogue paneer. This measure aims to protect public health.
Analogue Paneer Banned Across Telangana From September 10: All You Need To Know
Telangana has banned the manufacture, sale and distribution of non-dairy or artificial paneer, or analogue paneer, for one year from September 10, 2026, citing public health concerns.
- Telangana Food Safety Commissioner banned non-dairy analogue paneer.
- The ban starts September 10, 2026, lasting one year.
- It prohibits manufacturing, storing, distributing, selling artificial paneer products.
In a major step aimed at protecting public health, Telangana’s Food Safety Commissioner has imposed an immediate statewide ban on the manufacture, processing, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of non-dairy or artificial paneer, commonly known as analogue paneer.
Ban On Analogue Paneer Comes Into Effect
The ban, issued under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, will remain in effect for one year from September 10, 2026. A notification published in a special edition of the Telangana Gazette said the ban was imposed in the interest of public health. Anyone violating the order will face action under the provisions of the Act.
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The order clarifies that the notification does not prohibit any product that is specifically standardised under the rules framed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and is legally manufactured and sold under its prescribed name and conditions. This means genuine dairy paneer and other standardised products will continue to be available, while only non-dairy or artificial varieties will be banned.
Food Safety Department Steps Up Inspections
The ban comes after several actions by the Food Safety Department against eateries and food establishments for violating hygiene and sanitation norms. The department has been conducting regular inspections of hotels, restaurants and food processing units across Telangana and shutting outlets found violating safety regulations.
The ban on analogue paneer is being viewed as a significant step to curb the sale of inferior or potentially harmful alternatives to traditional dairy products, which have remained a concern for consumers and the dairy industry.
Dairy farmers and traders have welcomed the notification, saying they had been demanding action against artificial paneer for a long time. Such products are often made using vegetable oil and other non-dairy ingredients and sold as cheaper alternatives.
Ban To Remain In Force Till September 2027
The ban is expected to curb the widespread sale of such products in the market and help ensure that consumers get what they are paying for. The Food Safety Department has urged people to remain vigilant and report any violations of the ban to the authorities.
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The order will remain in force until September 9, 2027, unless extended or modified by the competent authority.
Frequently Asked Questions
What product has been banned in Telangana?
Who imposed this ban and for what reason?
Telangana's Food Safety Commissioner imposed the ban to protect public health and curb the sale of inferior or potentially harmful alternatives. It also addresses concerns from consumers and the dairy industry.
How long will the ban on artificial paneer be in effect?
The ban is effective for one year, from September 10, 2026, until September 9, 2027. It will remain in force unless extended or modified by the competent authority.
Does this ban affect traditional dairy paneer?
No, the ban specifically targets non-dairy or artificial varieties. Genuine dairy paneer and other products standardized under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, remain available.