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English NewsCitiesTelangana: 4 Of Family Killed In Road Accident On NH-44 While Returning From Ganesh Idol Immersion

Telangana: 4 Of Family Killed In Road Accident On NH-44 While Returning From Ganesh Idol Immersion

A vehicle met with an accident on National Highway 44 near Palamakula village in Telangana. Four people in the vehicle died before reaching the nearest hospital.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Four family members died in Telangana road accident.
  • Accident occurred on NH-44 returning from Ganesh immersion.
  • Police investigate high speed, driver fatigue, or vehicle fault.

Four members of a family were killed in a road accident on National Highway 44 near Palamakula village in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district while returning home after Ganesh immersion, police said.

According to Shamshabad police, the family members were travelling back to Shamshabad after participating in Ganesh Chaturthi immersion in a nearby village. They were residents of Mettugadda Thanda village in Nawabpet mandal of Mahbubnagar district.

The accident took place on the busy highway leading towards the village. Four people travelling in the vehicle died either at the spot or before they could reach the nearest hospital.

The driver, Sabavath Ashok, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Shamshabad for treatment.

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Police Probe Cause Of Crash

The vehicle was badly damaged in the accident, prompting emergency responders to rescue those trapped inside.

Shamshabad police have registered a case and are questioning Ashok as part of the investigation. Police are examining whether the vehicle was being driven at high speed or whether the driver may have dozed off before the crash.

Investigators are also considering other possible causes, including driver fatigue and a technical fault in the vehicle. CCTV footage from the highway will be examined to reconstruct the circumstances leading to the accident.

The bodies of the four deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, while their families have been informed.

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Accident Occurred After Ganesh Idol Immersion

The victims were returning after Ganesh idol immersion when the vehicle met with the accident on NH-44.

The crash has left the local community shocked, while the incident has again highlighted the risks faced by motorists travelling on busy highways.

Police have urged motorists to exercise caution on highways and adhere to speed limits to avoid accidents.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the road accident occur?

The accident happened on National Highway 44 near Palamakula village in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The family was travelling back to Shamshabad.

What were the family members doing before the accident?

The family was returning home after participating in Ganesh idol immersion in a nearby village. They were travelling back to Shamshabad.

What are police investigating as possible causes of the crash?

Police are examining possibilities like high speed, the driver dozing off, driver fatigue, or a technical fault in the vehicle. CCTV footage will also be reviewed.

What happened to the driver of the vehicle?

The driver, Sabavath Ashok, sustained serious injuries in the accident. He was taken to a hospital in Shamshabad for treatment and is being questioned by police.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
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Telangana News
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