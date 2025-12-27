Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Telangana: 24-Year-Old Ends Life After Heavy Financial Losses In Online Gaming

Ravinder, a 24-year-old from Telangana, died by suicide due to online gaming addiction and financial losses.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The dark side of online gaming addiction has surfaced once again in Telangana’s Medchal district, where a 24-year-old man died by suicide after reportedly suffering heavy financial losses linked to online games. The deceased, identified as Ravinder, was found hanging in the living room of his residence under the Suraram police station limits.

Young Life Lost To Online Gaming Obsession

According to preliminary findings, Ravinder had become deeply immersed in online gaming platforms that promised quick returns with minimal investment. What began as a source of entertainment gradually turned into a consuming addiction. Over time, repeated financial losses reportedly left him mentally distressed and financially strained.

Family members and locals said Ravinder spent most of his time engaged with online games, slowly distancing himself from social interactions. As losses mounted, he allegedly attempted to recover his money by investing more, pushing himself deeper into debt and emotional turmoil.

Disturbing Video Highlights Mental Distress

Before taking the extreme step, Ravinder recorded a video message that shed light on his mental state. In the video, he spoke about being cheated after investing heavily in online gaming platforms. While he reportedly stated that no individual was directly responsible for his decision, the message underscored the psychological pressure and despair caused by financial losses.

Police confirmed that the video is being examined as part of the investigation. Officials reached the spot soon after receiving information and shifted the body for post-mortem examination.

How Gaming Apps Trap Young Users

Experts and observers point out that many online gaming and betting apps lure users with promises of low investment and high returns. The typical pattern involves offering small initial wins to build confidence, followed by encouraging larger financial commitments. When losses begin to pile up, users often attempt to recover their money, leading to a cycle of debt and dependency.

Such platforms also contribute to social isolation, as users withdraw from friends and family. When losses occur, the absence of emotional support and fear of stigma can intensify feelings of depression and helplessness.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
