Teen Steals Family Jewellery Worth Lakhs, Trades It With Vendor To Feed Momo Addiction

HomeCitiesTeen Steals Family Jewellery Worth Lakhs, Trades It With Vendor To Feed Momo Addiction

A 14-year-old boy allegedly stole family jewellery worth lakhs to fuel his momo addiction. He exchanged gold ornaments with a street vendor.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 08:58 AM (IST)

A bizarre case has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, where a 14-year-old boy allegedly stole his family jewellery worth lakhs from his own home to sustain what police described as an addiction to momo.

According to officials, the minor, who lives in a village under the Rampur Karkhana police station limits, allegedly began removing gold ornaments from his home without his family’s knowledge and exchanging them with a street food vendor for momo, India Today reported.

Police said the boy’s actions continued over a period of time, during which multiple pieces of jewellery went missing while remaining unnoticed by family members.

As per the report, the issue came to light when the boy’s aunt arrived at her parental home to retrieve her jewellery. Upon opening the almirah, the ornaments were found missing, prompting the family to question household members.

During questioning, it was discovered that the teenager had allegedly taken the jewellery and handed it over to a momo seller who operates a cart in Rampur town. Shocked by the revelation, the family approached the police and lodged a complaint.

A police official confirmed that the matter is under investigation. "The matter has come to our notice. We are verifying the details and the accused will be taken into custody soon," the official said.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the momo vendor involved and determine the total value of the jewellery allegedly stolen by the minor.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 08:58 AM (IST)
Deoria Uttar Pradesh UP News
