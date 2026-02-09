Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Tarn Taran witnessed a chilling campus crime on Monday after a first-year law student allegedly shot dead his classmate before turning the gun on himself inside Usma Law College, triggering panic among students and faculty. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba, the deceased student has been identified as Sandeep Kaur. The accused, identified as Prince Raj Singh, allegedly opened fire on her inside the college premises before shooting himself in the head.

Campus Shooting Triggers Panic

Both were first-semester students at the college. The sudden sound of gunshots sent shockwaves across the campus, with students and staff rushing for safety as police teams were immediately dispatched to the spot. Police said Sandeep Kaur died on the spot. At the time of filing this report, police maintained that he remained in extremely serious condition, though there were conflicting claims locally suggesting he may have succumbed.

Police Launch Detailed Probe

SSP Lamba said a detailed probe has been launched to establish the motive behind the suspected murder-suicide attempt. Investigators are collecting CCTV footage from the college campus, recording statements of students and staff, and examining all possible angles.

Accused’s Family Background Emerges

Village sources from Mallian, where the accused lived, said his father serves in the Army and had left for duty around two to three weeks ago after spending time at home. The accused was reportedly living with his mother. Police said further details will emerge after forensic examination, digital evidence analysis and questioning of close contacts, as investigators attempt to piece together what led to the shocking campus killing.