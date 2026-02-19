Tanker Carrying Chemical Collides With Truck On Delhi–Ajmer Highway, Huge Jam Reported

Panic broke out on the Delhi–Ajmer Highway in Jaipur after a chemical tanker carrying hydrogen peroxide collided head-on with an oncoming truck. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the truck was completely mangled.

The accident occurred shortly before Shahpura, leading to massive traffic congestion on both sides of the highway. Long queues of vehicles quickly built up, bringing movement to a near standstill.

Police And Fire Teams Rush To Spot

As soon as authorities were alerted, police personnel and fire brigade teams reached the scene. Given that the tanker was transporting a hazardous chemical, officials immediately cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure.

Nearby residents and motorists were kept at a safe distance to prevent any potential danger. So far, there have been no official reports of casualties.

Tanker Removed With Crane

With assistance from local residents, police arranged for a crane to remove the damaged tanker from the road. Because it was loaded with a dangerous substance, the operation was carried out with extreme caution to avoid any leakage.

Traffic remained heavily disrupted during the rescue operation, with long lines of vehicles stranded for hours. After the tanker was cleared, movement was gradually restored, though commuters faced significant delays.

Locals said the situation could have turned far more serious if the chemical had leaked or triggered an explosion. The incident has once again raised concerns over safety standards in the transportation of hazardous materials. Questions are now being directed at authorities and agencies regarding whether adequate precautions are being followed during the transit of such dangerous substances.