Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Northeast monsoon expected across South India by October 15.

IMD forecasts low pressure developing from October 14-19.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms predicted from October 14.

Heavy rain forecast for isolated Tamil Nadu locations.

The northeast monsoon is likely to set in over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala around October 15, with a spell of rain and thunderstorms expected across several parts of South India over the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast unsettled weather across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states from October 14 to 19, with a low-pressure area likely to develop over the South Andaman Sea before moving towards the Southwest Bay of Bengal. The rain, reported in Thoothukudi on Monday, is expected to spread across northern coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, and southern coastal districts from the afternoon of October 14. Heavy rainfall is also forecast at isolated locations in parts of Tamil Nadu from October 15.

Northeast Monsoon On October 15?

The IMD said conditions were becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from the remaining parts of the country and the simultaneous onset of northeast monsoon rains over the southern peninsula. Weather blogger Hemachander, who runs the Delta Weatherman handle, also indicated that the northeast monsoon could begin over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala on October 15, provided favourable conditions develop over the next 72 hours.

The likely formation of a low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea is among the weather developments being monitored as the region approaches the northeast monsoon season.

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Rain Forecast For Chennai

Chennai and several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rain and thunderstorms from October 14. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in parts of the state. In its forecast issued on Wednesday, the IMD said moderate rain was likely at a few places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two locations.

The areas listed include Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, Virudhunagar, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Dindigul, Madurai, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph is likely at a few places across the rest of Tamil Nadu, according to the forecast.

For Chennai, the agency has also indicated the possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in some areas on Tuesday.

Heavy Rain From October 15

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places across parts of Tamil Nadu from October 15, particularly in the state's western and southern districts and Ghat areas. The locations identified for isolated heavy rain include the Ghat areas of Tirunelveli and Coimbatore districts, along with the Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Theni and Kanyakumari districts.

The forecast comes as the state prepares for the northeast monsoon, which brings a significant share of its annual rainfall. Residents in the districts identified by the IMD can expect periods of rain and thunderstorms, with local weather conditions likely to vary.

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Rain Alert Across South India

The developing weather system could bring rain and thunderstorms to several parts of South India between October 14 and 19. Besides Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are also expected to experience unsettled weather during this period.

The IMD had separately indicated that weather conditions would remain unsettled across parts of northern India over the following 24 hours.

The expected low-pressure area and the anticipated onset of the northeast monsoon will be key factors in the region's rainfall pattern over the coming days. The onset date remains dependent on the development and persistence of favourable atmospheric conditions.