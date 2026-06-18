MDMK To Quit DMK Alliance? Vijay-Vaiko Meeting Sparks Political Speculation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MDMK set to exit DMK alliance, align with TVK.

MDMK MLAs may resign, recontest to support TVK.

Recent political meetings fuel alliance speculation, Vaiko denies.

Chennai: The MDMK appears set to part ways with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and move closer to Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s TVK government, amid indications of growing political engagement between the two sides.

Sources in the party said the MDMK is likely to formally announce its exit from the DMK alliance at its General Council meeting on June 27.

The move would mark a major political realignment in Tamil Nadu, where several former DMK allies, including the VCK, IUML, CPI and CPI(M), have already extended support to the TVK-led dispensation.

Unlike those parties, the MDMK could not openly back the new government as its two MLAs were elected on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol. Party leaders reportedly believe the only viable option is for the legislators to resign, contest by-elections and then extend support to the ruling alliance if re-elected.

Both Vaiko and his son, Tiruchirapalli MP Durai Vaiko, have publicly expressed regret over contesting on the DMK symbol. Durai Vaiko recently remarked that the party was unable to support the TVK government due to the “misfortune” of having been elected on DMK tickets.

Political activity over the past week has fuelled speculation about a possible shift.

Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna met Vaiko at his Chennai residence on Tuesday, while the veteran leader met Chief Minister Vijay at the Secretariat on Wednesday. Though Vaiko dismissed reports of an impending alliance switch as speculation, sources said politics figured prominently during the 45-minute discussion with the Chief Minister.

Adding to the political debate, Durai Vaiko also defended the TVK government against criticism over recent crimes against women in the state.

Rejecting opposition attempts to link the incidents to a deterioration in law and order, he described such criticism as a “narrative” being built against the government.

He argued that there had been no significant increase in crimes against women compared to the previous regime and noted that similar incidents had occurred during the DMK government as well.

The MDMK had contested four seats on the DMK symbol in the April Assembly elections and won two. If its legislators resign, the number of vacancies in the Assembly would rise to eight, including the Tiruchirapalli (East) seat vacated by Chief Minister Vijay after assuming office.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)