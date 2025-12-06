Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTN Govt Bus Leaves Woman, Child Behind At Night Halt; Consumer Court Orders Compensation

TN Govt Bus Leaves Woman, Child Behind At Night Halt; Consumer Court Orders Compensation

A Chennai consumer commission ordered the State Transport Corporation to compensate Poongodi after a bus left her and her daughter stranded at night.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A government bus’s negligence left a woman and her young daughter stranded in the middle of the night, prompting the Chennai North Consumer Redressal Commission to order compensation for the ordeal. Poongodi, a resident of Annanagar, Chennai, was travelling from Koyambedu to Polur with her 9-year-old daughter, Dakshita, on the night of September 29, 2023. During a halt near Vandanangur, she stepped out briefly with her daughter — only to find that the bus had left without checking whether all passengers had re-boarded.

Forced to chase the bus by boarding another one, Poongodi later discovered that her headset and Rs 1,500 kept in her baggage were missing. She subsequently filed a complaint with the Chennai North Consumer Redressal Commission, accusing the State Transport Corporation of endangering her and her child’s safety.

The bench comprising Commission Chairman D. Gopinath, members Kavitha Kannan and D.R. Sivakumar ruled that abandoning a woman and child at night amounted to a clear deficiency in service and posed a serious threat to passenger safety. The Commission observed that the Transport Corporation had failed in its basic duty of ensuring passenger security.

The Commission ordered the State Transport Corporation (Thiruvannamalai Zone, Villupuram Division), its 3rd General Manager, and the Vandavasi Branch Manager to pay Poongodi Rs 20,000 as compensation, in addition to reimbursing the value of the missing items. In case of delay, the compensation will carry 9% interest.

ALSO READ: Andhra Shocker: Surgical Blade Left Inside Patient's Stomach After Surgery At Narasaraopet Hospital

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Centre Caps Airfares Amid IndiGo Crisis, Warns Airlines Against ‘Opportunistic Pricing’
Centre Caps Airfares Amid IndiGo Crisis, Warns Airlines Against ‘Opportunistic Pricing’
India
‘Project To Vilify Nehru, Erase His Legacy’: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Rewriting History
‘Project To Vilify Nehru, Erase His Legacy’: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Rewriting History
India
Putin’s Big Visit, Small Gains: Russian President's Much-Hyped India Tour Had More Show Than Substance
Big Visit, Small Gains: Putin's Much-Hyped India Tour Had More Show Than Substance
India
US Should Apologise To India, Says Ex-Pentagon Official As He Calls For Arrest Of Pakistan Army Chief
US Should Apologise To India, Says Ex-Pentagon Official As He Calls For Arrest Of Pakistan Army Chief
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Urges Passengers to Check Flight Status
IndiGo Crisis Deepens: Massive Flight Cancellations Leave Passengers Stranded
Breaking: Uncle Allegedly Kills Nephew in Sangam Vihar After Minor Garbage Dispute
Breaking: Massive fire at Moradabad scrap warehouse; all rescued safely, blaze under control
Russia-India Relations: Major Defence Agreement Inked Between Two Nation, Marking a New Step Toward Military Cooperation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget