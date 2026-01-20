Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Walks Out Of Assembly, CM Stalin Calls It Breach Of Constitutional Norms

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Walks Out Of Assembly, CM Stalin Calls It Breach Of Constitutional Norms

Chief Minister Stalin alleged that Ravi’s actions were deliberate and amounted to an insult to the Assembly.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 11:20 AM (IST)

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday walked out of the State Assembly without delivering his customary address at the first session of the year, alleging that the speech prepared by the DMK government contained several “inaccuracies.”

The dramatic exit triggered sharp criticism from Chief Minister M K Stalin, who accused the Governor of violating established tradition and the dignity of the House. Stalin later moved a resolution stating that the English version of the Governor’s address would be treated as having been read.

Tamil Nadu Governor Walks Out Of Assembly 

“The Governor walked out in violation of tradition and democratic ethos. In the address prepared by the State government, there is no provision for the Governor to add his personal views or deviate from the text,” Chief Minister Stalin said.

He alleged that Ravi’s actions were deliberate and amounted to an insult to the Assembly. Reiterating the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s long-held position, Stalin said the party saw no necessity for the post of Governor, though he noted that former chief ministers C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi had always respected the constitutional office.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi MK Stalin
