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English NewsCitiesTamil Nadu CM Vijay Warns Against Abusive Remarks On Women: ‘Won't Tolerate Defamatory Attacks'

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Warns Against Abusive Remarks On Women: ‘Won't Tolerate Defamatory Attacks'

Addressing the state assembly, Vijay credited women with his political victory and said political criticism could be harsh but should not become defamatory.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Vijay warned against abusive remarks, crediting women for victory.
  • Warning followed DMK leader's offensive remarks targeting actor Trisha.
  • Udhayanidhi arrested, released; sparking first major political face-off.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday warned against abusive and defamatory remarks targeting women, saying he would not tolerate such language against those he credited with his victory in the assembly elections earlier this year.

“Women are the main reason behind my political victory. I will not tolerate any abusive language against women. There can be harsh political criticism, but there should not be any defamatory remarks against women,” Vijay said while addressing the state assembly.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, who made his political debut and came to power in May, did not name anyone in his remarks. However, his comments came days after senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin made offensive remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan, who is believed to be a friend of Vijay.

Vijay Says Political Criticism Can't Cross The Line

Vijay urged political leaders and others to refrain from personal attacks, particularly those targeting women.

“Do not make personal attacks against others and women. There has been a space of abuses making the rounds in Tamil Nadu off late. The people are watching how some are using double-meaning language against women,” the chief minister said.

He also referred to former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa’s “humiliation” in the state assembly in 1989.

Udhayanidhi Row Sparks Political Confrontation

The controversy erupted in the first week of August when Udhayanidhi was addressing a rally over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute, a long-running source of tension between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

As the crowd chanted Trisha’s name, Udhayanidhi made an obscene remark against the actor.

The following day, Udhayanidhi was arrested from his residence in Chennai at 10 am and taken to Thanjavur, where he had made the controversial comment. The DMK subsequently took to the streets and approached the Madras High Court, after which the former state minister was released.

“They arrested me for nothing. I have not said anything wrong. I have not said anything wrong against anybody,” Udhayanidhi said after his release.

The incident marked the first major political face-off in Tamil Nadu since Vijay’s surprise victory in the assembly elections this summer. The controversy also saw the DMK rally behind the former deputy chief minister after the party lost allies to the TVK.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay warn against abusive remarks targeting women?

He credited women with his political victory and stated he would not tolerate any abusive language against them. His warning followed recent offensive remarks made by a DMK leader.

What prompted the Chief Minister's recent comments on defamatory remarks against women?

His comments came days after senior DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin made offensive remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan. This incident sparked a significant political confrontation.

What controversy involved DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin?

Udhayanidhi Stalin made an obscene remark against actor Trisha Krishnan during a rally. He was subsequently arrested and later released after the DMK approached the Madras High Court.

What is Chief Minister Vijay's stance on political criticism?

Vijay urged political leaders to refrain from personal attacks, particularly those targeting women. He emphasized that while harsh political criticism is acceptable, defamatory remarks against women are not.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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Vijay Tamil Nadu News
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