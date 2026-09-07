Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Warns Against Abusive Remarks On Women: ‘Won't Tolerate Defamatory Attacks'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Vijay warned against abusive remarks, crediting women for victory.

Warning followed DMK leader's offensive remarks targeting actor Trisha.

Udhayanidhi arrested, released; sparking first major political face-off.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday warned against abusive and defamatory remarks targeting women, saying he would not tolerate such language against those he credited with his victory in the assembly elections earlier this year.

“Women are the main reason behind my political victory. I will not tolerate any abusive language against women. There can be harsh political criticism, but there should not be any defamatory remarks against women,” Vijay said while addressing the state assembly.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, who made his political debut and came to power in May, did not name anyone in his remarks. However, his comments came days after senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin made offensive remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan, who is believed to be a friend of Vijay.

Vijay Says Political Criticism Can't Cross The Line

Vijay urged political leaders and others to refrain from personal attacks, particularly those targeting women.

“Do not make personal attacks against others and women. There has been a space of abuses making the rounds in Tamil Nadu off late. The people are watching how some are using double-meaning language against women,” the chief minister said.

He also referred to former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa’s “humiliation” in the state assembly in 1989.

Udhayanidhi Row Sparks Political Confrontation

The controversy erupted in the first week of August when Udhayanidhi was addressing a rally over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute, a long-running source of tension between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

As the crowd chanted Trisha’s name, Udhayanidhi made an obscene remark against the actor.

The following day, Udhayanidhi was arrested from his residence in Chennai at 10 am and taken to Thanjavur, where he had made the controversial comment. The DMK subsequently took to the streets and approached the Madras High Court, after which the former state minister was released.

“They arrested me for nothing. I have not said anything wrong. I have not said anything wrong against anybody,” Udhayanidhi said after his release.

The incident marked the first major political face-off in Tamil Nadu since Vijay’s surprise victory in the assembly elections this summer. The controversy also saw the DMK rally behind the former deputy chief minister after the party lost allies to the TVK.