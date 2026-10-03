Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK leader Vijay accused Stalin of indecent remarks about candidate.

Vijay criticized DMK's political culture, anticipating public's strong reply.

TVK filed formal complaint against Stalin, warning further legal action.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK leader C Joseph Vijay on Saturday accused DMK president MK Stalin of making “indecent” and derogatory remarks about TVK’s Dharapuram bypoll candidate P Sathyabama at an election meeting in the constituency.

In a post on X, Vijay alleged that Stalin mocked Sathyabama’s appearance and made objectionable remarks about her while addressing the campaign meeting.

Accusing the DMK of promoting what he described as an “obscene, violent and perverse” political culture, Vijay alleged that Stalin had, through his remarks, admitted to being responsible for such a culture within the party.

'People Will Give Fitting Reply To DMK In Bypoll'

Calling the DMK “anti-democratic”, Vijay alleged that obscenity, violence and perversion had become part of the party’s political discourse and said the people of Tamil Nadu had been witnessing it for years.

தாராபுரம் தொகுதி இடைத்தேர்தல் பரப்புரைப் பொதுக்கூட்டம் என்ற பெயரில், தீய சக்தியான தி.மு.க. சார்பில் ஓர் அவதூறு மற்றும் அநாகரிகக் கூட்டத்தை நடத்தியுள்ளார், அதன் தலைவர் திரு. மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் அவர்கள்.



நமது தாராபுரம் தொகுதி வேட்பாளரான சகோதரி திருமதி சத்தியபாமா அவர்கள் குறித்து, உருவ… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) October 3, 2026

Vijay also accused DMK leaders of repeatedly making derogatory remarks about women, including in their presence, without considering their feelings.

“The people of Tamil Nadu, particularly voters of Dharapuram, would give a fitting reply to the DMK in the Oct 6 bypoll,” he said, adding that he was voicing his protest as a “son and brother” of the women of the state.

TVK Warns Of Legal Action

Meanwhile, TVK general secretary (election management) and minister Aadhav Arjuna warned that legal action would be taken against MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin if they did not stop making derogatory comments about women.

Arjuna submitted a formal complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer against Stalin, alleging that he had body-shamed Sathyabama, the TVK candidate for Dharapuram.

Speaking to the press after filing the complaint, Arjuna said that while the party respected the DMK leader, Stalin had increasingly resorted to denigrating women at a level he claimed was unseen over the past five years.

He said that following the Election Commission complaint, the TVK planned to file a formal criminal complaint against the DMK chief.

Arjuna warned that continued disparaging remarks targeting women by Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin would invite legal action.