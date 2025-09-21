Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday reiterated that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would remain a steadfast defender of the rights of Muslims while launching a sharp attack on both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Highlighting steps taken by his government, Stalin noted that content related to the Prophet Muhammad has already been included in the Tamil Nadu school curriculum.

Speaking at an event in Tamil Nadu marking the 1,500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, Stalin recalled the party’s historic ties with the Muslim community and pointed to the welfare measures introduced by successive DMK governments, news agency PTI reported.

Stalin Highlights DMK’s Fight Against Centre’s Waqf Amendment

Stalin criticised the BJP-led Union government over the proposed Waqf law amendments, stating that “it was only due to the legal fight of the DMK and others, a stay has been secured from the Supreme Court on provisions to that controversial amendment Act.”

According to PTI, he also accused the AIADMK of double standards on key issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Triple Talaq law. “It was the DMK which fought against the CAA (Amendment) with a true spirit of friendship,” he said, reminding participants that Muslims were lathi-charged during protests against the law under the AIADMK’s rule.

Without naming AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin remarked: “You know pretty well who asked if anyone was affected by that (CAA) and you under whose regime the Muslims were baton-charged for protesting against the CAA.”

On the Triple Talaq law, he said, “everyone is aware of the double standards adopted by the AIADMK when the Centre brought the Triple Talaq law (The Muslim Women – Protection of Rights on Marriage – Act, 2019). That was why leaders like Anwar Raja quit the AIADMK for its betrayal and joined the DMK.”

Tamil Nadu’s Internal Reservation For Muslims

Listing several pro-minority measures, Stalin said the DMK government had ensured 3.5 per cent internal reservation for Muslims under the Backward Class (BC) category, included Urdu-speaking Muslims in the BC list, set up a welfare board for minorities, created the Tamil Nadu Urdu Academy and launched the under-construction Haj House near Chennai airport.

He reminded that it was former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi who first declared Milad-un-Nabi a government holiday in 1969. While the AIADMK government rescinded it in 2001, Stalin said, the DMK reinstated the holiday in 2006.

‘Prophet Muhammad Content Already In Tamil Nadu Curriculum’: Stalin

Referring to a suggestion by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader Nellai Mubarak for Prophet Muhammad’s teachings to be included in school textbooks, the Chief Minister clarified that the content was already part of the curriculum.

“The requests of the Muslim community would be considered,” Stalin assured, adding: “Not only that; if Muslims face a trouble, the first political outfit that comes to your support is the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).”

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Calls for Unity, Urges Centre to Act on Gaza

The DMK chief also highlighted the presence of Muslim leaders from parties such as the Indian Union Muslim League’s K M Kader Mohideen, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi chief Prof Jawahirullah, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi leader Thamimun Ansari, and SDPI’s Nellai Mubarak at the event, emphasising that “unity is the first step towards victory.”

Expressing anguish over the situation in Gaza, Stalin urged the Centre to act firmly. “There must be an immediate end to the atrocities faced by the Palestinians and the Central government should take resolute steps in this connection,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

Taking on the AIADMK without directly naming its leader, Stalin said, “Those who are involved in betrayal by supporting the BJP’s cheap, despotic, autocratic politics should be boycotted.”

Concluding his speech, he reiterated: “Always, the DMK will be one among you; the DMK will always protect the rights of the Muslim people and secure the rights of the Muslim people.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Stalin wrote in Tamil: “I participated in the 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and expressed the feeling that love should spread across the world and peace should prevail. Whenever minorities face difficulties, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will always stand as their shield.”

The outreach comes as Tamil Nadu's political space is seeing extensive activities from all parties in view of the 2026 TN assembly election.