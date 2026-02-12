Delhi Metro Timing Change: DMRC Revises Timings; Check Today’s Last Metro Departure

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi Metro has announced changes to its services on February 12 to help spectators attending the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. With the fixture scheduled to start at around 7 pm and expected to finish late in the evening, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended the last train timings across most lines to accommodate large crowds travelling to and from the game. Normally, metro services end between 11 pm and 11:30 pm, but on match day trains will run significantly later to ensure fans can return home safely and without congestion. This one-day change aims to ease transport pressure and manage the anticipated rush at key stations near the stadium.

Late-Night Metro Services

The DMRC has revised the timing of the last trains on several metro lines for Thursday only. On the Red Line, trains from New Bus Adda and Rithala will now depart around 12:10 am and 12:15 am respectively, instead of the usual 11 pm finish. The Yellow Line’s Samaypur Badli trains are now scheduled until about 12:20 am, while services to Millennium City Centre, Gurugram, will run until roughly 11:45 pm. On the Blue Line, trains from Noida Electronic City and Vaishali will operate until midnight, with extended services from Dwarka Sector-21 running into the late evening.

Further extensions on the Green, Violet, Pink and Magenta Lines mean some last services will run until after 00:30 am or later, and the Airport Express Line is operating until about 1 am. These extended timings are designed to cater to late-night travellers after the match concludes and reduce the likelihood of overcrowding at peak stations such as Delhi Gate and ITO, which are closest to the cricket ground.

One-Day Arrangement

DMRC emphasises that this schedule change applies only to February 12. On February 13 and thereafter, the last trains will revert to their normal timings of roughly 11 pm to 11:30 pm. Commuters and cricket fans have been encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly and make full use of the extended metro services to avoid traffic delays and ensure a smooth return home after the World Cup match.