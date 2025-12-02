India To Host Its Biggest ‘Swadeshi Expo’ At Delhi's Pragati Maidan: Check Details

A landmark initiative to spotlight India’s indigenous trade, start-ups and craftsmanship has been announced for May 2026. New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan will host the country’s biggest and most prestigious “Swadeshi Mela-2026”, providing a unified national and global platform for Made-in-India products.

The event is being organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in collaboration with the Swadeshi Jagran Manch and several other prominent organisations. The expo aims to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Vocal for Local, Local for Global and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Nationwide stage for Indian MSMEs

At CAIT’s National Governing Council meeting on 25 November, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal proposed organising a mega swadeshi fair. Acting on the idea, CAIT has now set plans in motion to turn it into a major national trade event.

Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT’s National General Secretary and MP from Chandni Chowk, said the expo will provide a significant opportunity for artisans, start-ups, small manufacturers, MSMEs and women-led businesses to showcase their innovations and products to a global audience.

65-member board to finalise execution plan

A 65-member National Steering Board has been formed under the leadership of industrialist Dr Ram Gopal Goyal to oversee the preparation and execution. It includes experienced business and industry leaders, with strong representation from women and young entrepreneurs.

The board’s first meeting is scheduled for 4 December in Delhi, where the theme, exhibition structure, promotional strategy and product-focused planning will be finalised.

Broad participation from key sectors and organisations

To ensure wide-ranging involvement, CAIT has invited leaders from sectors including agriculture, logistics, tourism, MSMEs, e-commerce and start-ups. Organisations such as Laghu Udyog Bharati, MSME Development Forum and the Federation of Small Industries Association are also expected to take part.

Expo and exhibition experts will additionally contribute to ensure the event becomes a true reflection of India’s indigenous economic strength.

State-level committees and national outreach campaign

The detailed plan for the mega fair will be completed after the 4 December meeting. Various sub-committees will be constituted for sectors like handloom, handicrafts, technology, ayurveda, food processing and traditional crafts.

A national campaign will be launched to invite stall participants, with state-level steering committees promoting the event across towns and villages.

“A historic opportunity”

Khandelwal said the Swadeshi Mela-2026 is not just a trade fair but a historic opportunity to present India’s indigenous capability to the world. Businesses participating in the expo will gain a chance to expand their reach and unlock new possibilities in global markets.