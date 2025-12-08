Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSuvendu Adhikari Targets Humayun Kabir Again, Claims His Language Is 'Similar To Jinnah'

Suvendu Adhikari Targets Humayun Kabir Again, Claims His Language Is 'Similar To Jinnah'

Suvendu Adhikari slams Babri Masjid ceremony in Murshidabad, calls Babar a looter, targets Humayun Kabir.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 06:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has once again ignited political controversy by raising objections to the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the “Babri Masjid” in Rejinagar, Murshidabad. It was an event conducted on December 6 by suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir.

Adhikari not only questioned the legality of the programme but also sharply criticised Kabir, alleging that his statements resembled those of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Our Party Clear In Position

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Adhikari said, “Our party has made its position clear regarding religious institutions. I have already stated that we oppose the naming. But what was organised there, with the assistance of 1,000 police personnel and support of the administration, was a celebration in the name of Mughal-Pathan invaders.”

Launching a blistering attack, he added, “Babar was a rapist, a looter. He was not from India and he came to occupy India, destroy temples and convert tribals. He looted our gold, diamonds and gems and took them abroad. We object to naming anything after him.”

Adhikari Criticises Babri Masjid Foundation In Murshidabad

Adhikari alleged that the event in Rejinagar was not a symbolic religious initiative but an act of “religious frenzy” fuelled by “fundamentalist arrogance” spilling over from Bangladesh into the Muslim-majority border district of Murshidabad.

He emphasised that religious structures must be built legally. He said, “Build temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras, but do it lawfully, on your land, with funds raised by your own community. Not with this arrogance of ‘we will do it in Babar’s name and nobody can stop us.’

Selective Biasness Within Administration

Slamming what he claimed was selective administrative bias, Adhikari said, “When we want to hold Saraswati Puja at Yogmaya Devi College, students have to go to the High Court. When I want to perform Dol Jatra in Bhabanipur after 9 pm, I must go to court again. But here, microphones were played, lakhs gathered, and permission wasn’t even considered necessary. Maa Kali was once taken away in a prison van — yet Mamata Banerjee looked the other way this time.”

He further criticised the counter-recitation of a religious text from another community during a Hindu ritual: “This is not religious coexistence. This is Humayun Kabir’s language — the same as Sohrabuddin and Jinnah. This is a threat, a challenge.”

Concluding sharply, he said, “I will do it by eating meat, what does that mean? The signs are enough for those who understand.”

Also read
Published at : 08 Dec 2025 06:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Muslim Babri Masjid Babar Murshidabad Hindu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Nehru Spent 12 Years in Jail, You Still Criticise Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
‘Nehru Spent 12 Years in Jail, You Still Criticise Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
News
IndiGo Refund Update: Rs 827 Crore Issued, 4,500 Bags Returned So Far
IndiGo Refund Update: Rs 827 Crore Issued, 4,500 Bags Returned So Far
News
‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos
‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget