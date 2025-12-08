Suvendu Adhikari Targets Humayun Kabir Again, Claims His Language Is 'Similar To Jinnah'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has once again ignited political controversy by raising objections to the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the “Babri Masjid” in Rejinagar, Murshidabad. It was an event conducted on December 6 by suspended Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir.

Adhikari not only questioned the legality of the programme but also sharply criticised Kabir, alleging that his statements resembled those of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Our Party Clear In Position

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Adhikari said, “Our party has made its position clear regarding religious institutions. I have already stated that we oppose the naming. But what was organised there, with the assistance of 1,000 police personnel and support of the administration, was a celebration in the name of Mughal-Pathan invaders.”

Launching a blistering attack, he added, “Babar was a rapist, a looter. He was not from India and he came to occupy India, destroy temples and convert tribals. He looted our gold, diamonds and gems and took them abroad. We object to naming anything after him.”

Adhikari Criticises Babri Masjid Foundation In Murshidabad

Adhikari alleged that the event in Rejinagar was not a symbolic religious initiative but an act of “religious frenzy” fuelled by “fundamentalist arrogance” spilling over from Bangladesh into the Muslim-majority border district of Murshidabad.

He emphasised that religious structures must be built legally. He said, “Build temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras, but do it lawfully, on your land, with funds raised by your own community. Not with this arrogance of ‘we will do it in Babar’s name and nobody can stop us.’

Selective Biasness Within Administration

Slamming what he claimed was selective administrative bias, Adhikari said, “When we want to hold Saraswati Puja at Yogmaya Devi College, students have to go to the High Court. When I want to perform Dol Jatra in Bhabanipur after 9 pm, I must go to court again. But here, microphones were played, lakhs gathered, and permission wasn’t even considered necessary. Maa Kali was once taken away in a prison van — yet Mamata Banerjee looked the other way this time.”

He further criticised the counter-recitation of a religious text from another community during a Hindu ritual: “This is not religious coexistence. This is Humayun Kabir’s language — the same as Sohrabuddin and Jinnah. This is a threat, a challenge.”

Concluding sharply, he said, “I will do it by eating meat, what does that mean? The signs are enough for those who understand.”