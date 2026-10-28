Sutlej Water Row: Rajasthan Rejects Bhagwant Mann’s Rs 1.44 Lakh Crore Demand

The dispute between Punjab and Rajasthan over water from the Sutlej River has intensified after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanded Rs 1.44 lakh crore in royalties from Rajasthan for the water supplied. The Rajasthan government has rejected the demand, asserting that it will not pay any money for the water and describing the move as politically motivated.

Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat said one state could not demand payment from another for water in this case. He maintained that no royalty was payable for the Sutlej River water and made it clear that the Rajasthan government would not make any such payment.

According to Rawat, Mann was attempting to create a political narrative in Punjab ahead of elections. He questioned the Punjab government's position, calling the demand a political issue.

Rajasthan Cites 1920 Agreement

The Rajasthan government has referred to an agreement dating back to 1920, during British rule, in connection with the sharing of water.

According to the state government, decisions on the supply or withholding of water do not rest solely with an individual state, and the Centre has an important role in the matter. The Central Water Commission also oversees issues related to water resources.

Rajasthan has said it is willing to hold meetings and engage in discussions to resolve the dispute. However, it has ruled out paying any royalty in exchange for the water.

Rajasthan Assures Residents Of Drinking Water Supply

Amid the escalating dispute, the Rajasthan government has assured residents that drinking water supplies in the state will not be affected.

Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat said Rajasthan had sufficient water resources and that the ongoing disagreement with Punjab would not disrupt drinking water arrangements for the public.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann raised the Sutlej water issue again during a special session of the Punjab Assembly a day earlier. His demand for Rs 1.44 lakh crore in royalty from Rajasthan has prompted a strong response from the neighbouring state.

It remains to be seen whether discussions between the two governments can resolve the dispute or whether tensions over the water-sharing issue will escalate further.