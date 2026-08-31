SC Declines Plea Seeking Ethanol Percentage On Petrol Pumps, Bills And Receipts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court declined petition seeking mandatory ethanol blend disclosure.

Petitioner argued for transparency; court directed approaching High Court.

Petition demanded vehicle compatibility database, ethanol impact study.

Sought policy files, consumer protocol for ethanol-blended petrol.

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition seeking directions to petrol pumps to disclose the percentage of ethanol blended in petrol being sold and require the ethanol content to be printed on fuel bills and receipts.

A bench comprising Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B Varale granted liberty to the petitioner, advocate NK Goswami, to approach the concerned High Court with his grievances, LiveLaw reported.

During the hearing, Goswami argued that consumers have a right to know the composition of the fuel they are purchasing. He pointed to the absence of any disclosure of ethanol content on petrol receipts.

“See the receipt, there is no mention of ethanol. I have the right to know,” Goswami submitted.

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He also referred to an earlier hearing in which he said the Attorney General had described the ethanol-blending programme as an “experiment”. Goswami said the government later clarified that no such statement had been made and sought an assurance from the Centre on the issue.

The Attorney General for India objected to the manner in which the matter was being pursued.

“He wants the Govt of India to be answerable to him!” the Attorney General said.

Goswami responded that the plea was not aimed at seeking information for his personal benefit but concerned the rights of citizens.

“Not to me, to the citizens of India. We have right to know what we are purchasing,” he argued.

The Attorney General also described the petition as a “proxy petition” and pointed out that the Supreme Court had dismissed a similar plea last year.

The Court ultimately declined to entertain the petition but allowed Goswami to approach the appropriate High Court for relief.

What The Petition Sought

The petition sought directions requiring authorities to ensure prominent and uniform disclosure of the exact ethanol percentage on every petrol dispensing nozzle.

It also sought a mandate requiring every fuel invoice, receipt or bill to clearly mention the percentage of ethanol blended into the petrol sold.

Another key prayer was for an official, publicly accessible vehicle-compatibility database. The proposed database would be searchable by manufacturer, model, engine type and year of manufacture and indicate the suitability of different ethanol blends for individual vehicles.

The petitioner also sought a transparent transition framework for older or ethanol-incompatible vehicles, including consideration of making lower-ethanol petrol available where technically, economically and logistically feasible.

Expert Panel Sought To Examine E20 Impact

The petition proposed setting up an independent expert committee comprising representatives from the Petroleum Ministry, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Bureau of Indian Standards, ARAI/ICAT, consumer organisations, automobile engineers, fuel technologists, environmental and public-health experts, and water-resource specialists.

The proposed committee was asked to examine various aspects of the ethanol-blending programme, including the real-world compatibility of E20 petrol with India’s existing vehicle fleet.

It was also asked to assess the impact of E20 on fuel efficiency, engine life and maintenance costs, as well as potential implications for vehicle warranties and insurance.

The proposed panel was further asked to examine the environmental impact of the programme, including tailpipe emissions and the water consumption associated with ethanol production.

The petition also raised concerns relating to food security and the diversion of crops and other resources towards ethanol production.

Plea Sought Policy Documents, Consumer Disclosure Protocol

The petitioner also sought directions requiring the government to place before the Supreme Court policy files, technical studies, compatibility reports, safety standards, consumer advisories and records of public consultation underlying the compulsory rollout of E20 petrol.

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Additionally, the plea sought the creation of a national Consumer Disclosure Protocol for ethanol-blended petrol in consultation with the Central Consumer Protection Authority and the Bureau of Indian Standards.

The Supreme Court, however, declined to entertain the petition and left it open to the petitioner to seek appropriate relief before the concerned High Court.