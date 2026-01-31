Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As Deputy CM, Sharad Pawar Hints At NCP Reunion, Know Whats Next?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Maharashtra’s political landscape, already shaken by the sudden death of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar earlier this week, saw rapid and consequential developments on Saturday as his widow, Sunetra Pawar, stepped into his role amid renewed speculation over a reunion within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Even before Sunetra was sworn in as the state’s first woman deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar’s uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar set off political tremors by claiming that a merger between the two rival NCP factions was scheduled for February 12.

A video, purportedly showing a “final” meeting between the uncle and nephew along with other senior leaders, further fuelled the suspense.

A Party Split, And Talk Of Reunion

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar and other Congress leaders three decades ago, split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar took control of most MLAs, along with the party name and symbol, and joined the BJP-led Mahayuti government. Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule now lead the breakaway faction, NCP (SP).

Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that secret negotiations for a merger between the two factions had been underway for the past four months. According to him, Ajit Pawar had initiated the talks with leaders such as Jayant Patil and Shashikant Shinde.

“Ajit Pawar believed the merger should take place on February 12,” Sharad Pawar told reporters, adding that Ajit wanted to “move forward decisively” by reuniting the party.

Sunetra Pawar Becomes Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy CM

Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, was unanimously elected leader of the NCP legislature party at a meeting held at Mumbai’s Vidhan Bhavan. Party leaders described the decision as a “collective” one, reflecting the sentiments of workers. Her name was proposed by senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal and seconded by other functionaries.

The 62-year-old was sworn in by the Governor at Lok Bhavan in a low-key ceremony, becoming the first woman to hold the post of deputy chief minister in Maharashtra.

Having entered the Rajya Sabha in June 2024, Sunetra is not currently a member of the state legislature and must either win an Assembly bypoll or enter the Legislative Council within six months. Baramati, the Pawar family stronghold left vacant by Ajit Pawar’s death, is seen as her most likely Assembly seat.

Government Support, Opposition Skepticism

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis backed the NCP’s decision, saying the Mahayuti government stood by the Pawar family and would honour the party’s internal leadership choice. It remains unclear whether Sunetra Pawar will also assume the finance portfolio held by her late husband.

The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) responded with a mix of sympathy and scepticism. Party leader Sanjay Raut alleged “haste” in the decision-making process, accusing the BJP of doing “politics over dead bodies”.

‘February 12’ Claim And A Purported Final Meeting

Senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil corroborated Sharad Pawar’s account, saying Ajit Pawar had visited his home several times for meals and discussions aimed at strengthening the NCP under Sharad Pawar’s leadership. Some leaders said Ajit had even wanted the reunion to be announced as a “gift” for Sharad Pawar’s birthday on December 12, though the plan was delayed.

A video circulating on social media on Saturday, purportedly showing Sharad and Ajit Pawar in discussion on January 17, was described by NCP (SP) sources as the “final” meeting on the merger before Ajit Pawar’s fatal flight on January 28.

Despite these claims, the two camps remain publicly apart. Sharad Pawar said he was unaware of the decision to appoint Sunetra Pawar as deputy CM and learned of it through media reports. “It was their responsibility; we are different,” he said.

Sunil Tatkare, state president of Ajit Pawar’s NCP, initially denied merger talks before later acknowledging that discussions had taken place, but only on contesting local body elections together.

Electoral Setback And A Tragic Turning Point

The two factions contested recent urban civic body elections jointly in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, but were comprehensively defeated by the BJP in results declared on January 16. This setback is believed to have accelerated the reunion talks Ajit Pawar was reportedly leading before his death in the Learjet 45 plane crash.

Family Realignment Under Watch

Ajit Pawar’s death has triggered a reshuffling within the influential Pawar family. On Saturday, his son Parth Pawar spent about 90 minutes at Sharad Pawar’s residence in Baramati, prompting fresh speculation.

While Parth and his brother Jay are being positioned to steady their father’s legacy in Baramati, Rohit Pawar, a grandnephew who remained with Sharad Pawar during the 2023 split, continues to gain prominence. Supriya Sule, already an MP, was seen performing family duties at Ajit Pawar’s funeral.

Sharad Pawar, 85, who had earlier indicated he may retire by late 2026, may now delay stepping back to guide the family through the political vacuum, reports said.

Signals Of Reconciliation, Still Unfinished

When Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar campaigned together using the ‘clock’ symbol controlled by Ajit, there was widespread analysis that they could ultimately reunite within the “original” party, with Ajit at the helm. There was also talk of a possible ministerial role for Sule in the BJP-led central government, though nothing was formalised.

The two leaders had addressed joint press conferences, acknowledging grassroots demand for unity. Ajit Pawar had hinted at permanent reconciliation, saying he believed in the “politics of addition, not subtraction”, and citing the Pune civic poll tie-up as proof that bitterness between the factions had largely faded.

On Saturday, before leaving for New Delhi for the Budget session of Parliament, Sule visited Asha Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s mother, at her residence in Katewadi village.

“I met Asha kaki and took her permission… She said ‘yes, it’s the country’s budget’, and that I should go. As the NCP’s floor leader, my presence there is necessary,” Sule told reporters.

Asked about Sunetra Pawar’s oath-taking and related political questions, Sule responded with folded hands, chanting gods’ names: “Ram Krishna Hari.”