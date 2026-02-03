Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sunetra Pawar Named Guardian Minister Of Pune, Beed After Ajit Pawar; Govt Issues Circular

Sunetra Pawar Named Guardian Minister Of Pune, Beed After Ajit Pawar; Govt Issues Circular

Sunetra Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM, appointed Guardian Minister of Pune and Beed. Sunetra Pawar has been entrusted with all departments previously held by Ajit Pawar.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Days after the death of Maharashtra’s late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his wife Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as the new Deputy Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan. The oath-taking ceremony was held on the fourth day following Ajit Pawar’s demise, a move that drew mixed reactions from political circles. Addressing the criticism over the timing, NCP working president Praful Patel clarified that Sunetra Pawar took oath only after the Pawar family completed all Dashakriya rituals on the third day.

Sunetra Gets Key Portfolios

He said the decision was taken with due sensitivity and respect for traditions. Following her swearing-in, Sunetra Pawar has been entrusted with all departments previously held by Ajit Pawar, except the finance portfolio. In addition, the General Administration Department has issued a circular appointing her as the Guardian Minister of Pune and Beed districts. Praful Patel further stated that Sunetra Pawar will also be given the responsibility of National President of the NCP, signalling a significant leadership transition within the party.

Mantralaya Work To Begin

It has also been announced that she will begin work from the Mantralaya on February 9. Ajit Pawar had strong grassroots connections across Maharashtra and was particularly active in addressing public grievances from the Mantralaya. Following his death, bandh was observed in Baramati and Beed districts as a mark of respect.  Ajit Pawar had recently served as Guardian Minister of Beed after Minister Dhananjay Munde stepped down over controversy linked to the Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

With Sunetra Pawar now taking over as Guardian Minister, expectations remain high in both Pune and Beed, where Ajit Pawar had built close ties with party workers and the public.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sworn in as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra?

Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. She took the oath at Raj Bhavan.

When did Sunetra Pawar take her oath as Deputy Chief Minister?

Sunetra Pawar took her oath on the fourth day after the demise of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The family had completed all Dashakriya rituals on the third day.

What portfolios has Sunetra Pawar been assigned?

Sunetra Pawar has been entrusted with all departments previously held by Ajit Pawar, except for the finance portfolio. She will also be Guardian Minister of Pune and Beed districts.

What additional role will Sunetra Pawar take on within the NCP?

Sunetra Pawar will also be given the responsibility of National President of the NCP. This indicates a significant leadership transition within the party.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Politics Sunetra Pawar Ncp
