Sunetra Pawar Named Guardian Minister Of Pune, Beed After Ajit Pawar; Govt Issues Circular

Days after the death of Maharashtra’s late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his wife Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as the new Deputy Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan. The oath-taking ceremony was held on the fourth day following Ajit Pawar’s demise, a move that drew mixed reactions from political circles. Addressing the criticism over the timing, NCP working president Praful Patel clarified that Sunetra Pawar took oath only after the Pawar family completed all Dashakriya rituals on the third day.

Sunetra Gets Key Portfolios

He said the decision was taken with due sensitivity and respect for traditions. Following her swearing-in, Sunetra Pawar has been entrusted with all departments previously held by Ajit Pawar, except the finance portfolio. In addition, the General Administration Department has issued a circular appointing her as the Guardian Minister of Pune and Beed districts. Praful Patel further stated that Sunetra Pawar will also be given the responsibility of National President of the NCP, signalling a significant leadership transition within the party.

Mantralaya Work To Begin

It has also been announced that she will begin work from the Mantralaya on February 9. Ajit Pawar had strong grassroots connections across Maharashtra and was particularly active in addressing public grievances from the Mantralaya. Following his death, bandh was observed in Baramati and Beed districts as a mark of respect. Ajit Pawar had recently served as Guardian Minister of Beed after Minister Dhananjay Munde stepped down over controversy linked to the Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

With Sunetra Pawar now taking over as Guardian Minister, expectations remain high in both Pune and Beed, where Ajit Pawar had built close ties with party workers and the public.