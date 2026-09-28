Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Mann ordered action; LPU suspended classes, situation now peaceful.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday alleged a “larger conspiracy” behind the violence during protests at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, claiming that outsiders carrying weapons and walkie-talkies were found inside the campus.

Badal said students had allegedly caught the outsiders and handed them over to police, and questioned whether an FIR had been registered following their arrest.

“It is shocking that goons carrying walkie-talkies and weapons were found inside LPU - and it was the brave students who nabbed them and got them arrested. Those apprehended are outsiders, which establishes that this is a larger conspiracy. I want to ask, where have police filed the FIR after the arrest?” Badal said in a post on X.

Badal Accuses AAP Of Broader Conspiracy

The SAD chief also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, alleging that the developments at LPU were part of a wider political conspiracy.

“This is not new for AAP. We saw the same pattern in Malerkotla where @AamAadmiPartyleader Naresh Yadav was involved in holy Quran Sharif's sacrilege and was sentenced to jail,” he said.

It is shocking that goons carrying walkie-talkies and weapons were found inside LPU - and it was the brave students who nabbed them and got them arrested. Those apprehended are outsiders, which establishes that this is a larger conspiracy. I want to ask, where have police filed… pic.twitter.com/WWU0jnmpOI — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 28, 2026

Badal further alleged that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his Delhi-based leaders were attempting to divert public attention from issues he claimed had emerged during Enforcement Directorate raids.

“@ArvindKejriwal and his Delhi leaders are now trying to distract and deceive Punjabis with such incidents to divert attention from the recent revelations made during the ED raids about the Rs 10,000 crore scam and the fact that his cabal is illegally occupying Govt bungalows in Chandigarh and trying to run Punjab by proxy,” he said.

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He also criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the handling of the LPU unrest.

“Guru Dokhi @BhagwantMann has once again failed Punjab. His primary duty was to ensure peace and security, but he has completely abdicated his responsibility. Instead of protecting students, he is misusing the state machinery for political gains,” Badal said.

LPU Protests Over Alleged Rape Claim

The allegations come amid protests at LPU following reports circulating on social media about the alleged rape of a university student inside a girls' hostel.

The protests escalated on Sunday, with clashes, vandalism and vehicles being set on fire, prompting a heavy deployment of police personnel.

Police have said an investigation into the alleged incident is underway to establish the facts. Authorities have not confirmed whether the alleged rape took place inside the university campus, while the accused has not yet been identified. An FIR has been registered against multiple unknown persons.

Meanwhile, Mann on Monday directed strict action against those responsible in connection with the LPU matter and asked Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav to visit the university and assess the situation.

According to the Punjab Chief Minister's Office, Mann directed the DGP to personally take stock of the situation at the university.

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LPU Situation Peaceful, Police Deployment Continues

The situation at LPU was reported to be peaceful on Monday morning, with students leaving the campus after the university suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28 and postponed mid-term examinations until further notice.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Harinder Gill told ANI that there were no protests on campus and that police had been deployed at all gates.

“The situation has been peaceful since last night. The University Administration has suspended regular classes for 10 days. So, students have been leaving here since last night. The situation is peaceful. There is no protesting or anything as of now. We have made a large-scale deployment of Police at all gates of the campus,” Gill said.

Earlier, Punjab Police conducted a flag march at LPU. ADGP Fayaz Farooqui said more than 2,000 personnel had been deployed to maintain security and law and order.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh also said reports of disturbances inside the hostels were rumours and that all hostels had been checked.