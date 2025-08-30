Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesStray Dog Menace: Vijay Goel, RWAs Protest In Delhi, Demand Shelter Homes & Compensation

Stray Dog Menace: Vijay Goel, RWAs Protest In Delhi, Demand Shelter Homes & Compensation

Ex-Union minister Vijay Goel and RWAs protest at Rajiv Chowk, demanding stray dogs be shifted to shelters and dog bite victims compensated, citing rising bite cases in Delhi.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 02:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Former Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel, along with several Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs), staged a protest near Rajiv Chowk metro station here on Saturday demanding that stray dogs be shifted to shelter homes and dog bite victims be paid adequate compensation.

The protestors carried placards with messages such as "Dog feed, people bleed", "Stop feeding dogs on streets" and "Make India rabies-free". They raised slogans like "Awara kutto se desh bachao (Save the country from stray dogs)" and called for removal of these canines from public spaces.

Goel said RWAs from south and new Delhi joined the demonstration as dog bite incidents were reportedly rising in the city.

"The Supreme Court has ordered the release of dogs, but there are around 2,000 dog bite cases every day. Who will take responsibility -- the court, NGOs feeding the dogs, or the government?" the BJP leader asked.

He said many countries do not face street dog menace as they keep the strays in shelters.

"We are all animal lovers, but not at the cost of human lives," the former minister said, asserting that the government should consider compensating dog bite victims.

According to Goel, nearly 6,000 RWAs support the demand but are not vocal.

"Those who call themselves dog lovers and oppose keeping them in shelters must adopt these strays," he said.

Goel urged the apex court to reconsider its order and said that while the animal husbandry department looks after dogs, the health department must prioritise human safety.

"We are not asking for street dogs to be killed. We only request that they be kept in shelter homes with proper care," he said.

He further claimed that the court's directive on not feeding dogs in public places and relocating aggressive dogs to shelters were not being implemented effectively, as objections from animal rights activists have made enforcement difficult.

On August 11, the court directed the Delhi government and municipal authorities to immediately capture all stray dogs across Delhi-NCR and relocate them to designated shelters due to escalating dogs bites.

On August 22, a three-judge bench of the higher court modified that initial order.

It ruled that stray dogs, once sterilised, de-wormed and vaccinated, must be released back to the locations from which they were picked up, except in cases where the dogs are rabid or show aggressive behaviour.

Additionally, the court mandated the creation of designated feeding zones in each municipal ward.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Stray Dogs Vijay Goel Protest RWAs Protest Delhi Dog Bite Compensation Shelter Homes For Dogs Rajiv Chowk Protest Supreme Court Stray Dog Order Delhi NCR Dog Bite Cases Animal Rights Debate Street Dog Menace
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Explained: US Court Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs As 'Illegal' — What Happened And What’s Next
Explained: US Court Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs As 'Illegal' — What Happened And What’s Next
India
4 Dead, 1 Missing After Cloudburst Hits J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway
4 Dead, 1 Missing After Cloudburst Hits J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway
World
PM Modi Rides Bullet Train With Japanese PM Ishiba On Way To Sendai: WATCH
PM Modi Rides Bullet Train With Japanese PM Ishiba On Way To Sendai: WATCH
World
'Still In Effect': Trump Defends Trade Policy As US Appeals Court Rules Most Of His Tariffs 'Illegal'
'Still In Effect': Trump Defends Trade Policy As US Appeals Court Rules Most Of His Tariffs 'Illegal'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride with Japanese PM, Highlights India-Japan Tech Partnership | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Massive Landslide in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban: 3 Dead, 4 Missing, Rescue Ops Underway | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Indian Army Rebuilds Washed-Away Tawi Bridge in 12 Hours Amid Heavy Rain | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vasundhara Raje’s Philosophical Take on Political Setbacks Sparks Buzz | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Meets Governors of 16 Japanese Prefectures to Boost India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget