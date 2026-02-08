Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSpeeding Audi Runs Over Family Members Out To Deliver Wedding Invites In MP, 3 Killed

Speeding Audi Runs Over Family Members Out To Deliver Wedding Invites In MP, 3 Killed

Police said the family was travelling to Chirhula Nath Temple to deliver a wedding invitation card when the speeding Audi hit their motorcycle from behind on the Rewa–Raipur road.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 11:09 AM (IST)

Three members of a family were killed after a speeding Audi car hit their bike from behind in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The deceased were identified as Bhagwat Vishwakarma (51), his son Shivam Vishwakarma (23), and niece Sheetal Vishwakarma (28). All three were residents of Koshtha village, Hindustan Times reported.

According to Rewa superintendent of police (SP) Shailendra Chauhan, the family was travelling to Chirhula Nath Temple to deliver a wedding invitation card when the accident occurred near Koshtha village on the Rewa–Raipur road.

“As the motorcyclists attempted to cross the road or take a turn, the Audi coming from behind at high speed rammed into them. The impact was so severe that all three riders were thrown onto the road,” he said.

The driver of the Audi fled the spot despite attempts by commuters to stop him. Eyewitnesses said the car was being driven at over 150 km per hour.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and police have seized the Audi involved in the crash. Efforts are underway to identify the owner of the vehicle.

An FIR has been registered under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Bihar Politics: Bihar Political Temperature Rises After Pappu Yadav’s Arrest

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rewa Madhya Pradesh MP News
Embed widget