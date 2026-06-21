Samajwadi Party Leader Beaten To Death In Mathura; Main Accused Injured In Police Encounter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SP leader Senapati Kuntal killed over land dispute.

Kuntal succumbed; his son remains injured and hospitalized.

Main accused shot in legs during police encounter.

Another accused arrested; weapons and vehicle seized.

A land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district turned fatal after Samajwadi Party leader Senapati Kuntal was allegedly beaten to death by two persons, police said.

The incident took place in the Refinery police station area, where an ongoing property dispute reportedly escalated into violence. According to police, the accused attacked Kuntal and his son, leaving both critically injured.

The father-son duo was admitted to a hospital for treatment. However, Kuntal succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while his son remains under medical care.

Main Accused Shot In Legs, Another Arrested

Following a complaint filed against the named accused, police launched raids to track down those involved in the attack.

During one such operation, police said they encountered the accused, leading to an exchange of fire.

Police said the main accused, Yogendra Pehalwan, sustained bullet injuries to both legs during the encounter and was taken into custody. He was later admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Another named accused, Samay Singh, was also arrested from the spot.

Weapons, Vehicle Seized

According to police, a car, an iron rod, two country-made pistols, and live and spent cartridges were recovered from the arrested accused.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify any additional persons involved in the case.

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