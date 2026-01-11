Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSonia Gandhi Discharged From Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Doctors Share Major Health Update

Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Doctors Share Major Health Update



By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after showing improvement in her health. She was admitted on the evening of January 5, 2026, after a chest infection aggravated her bronchial asthma. The senior Congress leader was treated under the supervision of Dr Arup Basu, senior consultant in chest medicine. Hospital officials said she responded well to treatment and her condition steadily improved during her stay. She was discharged at 5 pm on Sunday and has been advised to continue treatment and recovery at home.

Admitted After Breathing Trouble

Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised after she experienced difficulty breathing. Doctors had earlier said her condition worsened due to a combination of pollution and cold weather, which can trigger respiratory distress. She was given antibiotics and other supportive medication as part of the treatment protocol.

Hospital sources said her condition was stabilised within two days of admission. Medical teams continued to monitor her closely even after her health improved, given the respiratory complications linked to asthma flare-ups and chest infections.

Hospital Says She Responded Well

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the Board of Management at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said Gandhi showed a good response to treatment and has made “significant improvement”. He confirmed that she was discharged on Sunday evening and advised continued care at home.

Earlier, a hospital official had described the admission as routine, adding that Sonia Gandhi has a history of chronic cough and visits the hospital regularly for check-ups. The official said she was kept under the supervision of a chest physician throughout her stay.

Previous Health Concerns

Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to hospital previously as well. In June 2025, she was hospitalised following a serious abdominal infection. She was discharged four days later. In the same month, she also underwent a routine health check-up at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla.

The veteran Congress leader turned 79 in December 2025. Her discharge comes as a relief to party leaders and supporters, with doctors advising continued medication and rest at home to ensure a full recovery.

Input By : Mohit Raj Dubey
About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised Sonia Gandhi Health Update SONIA GANDHI
