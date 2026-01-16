UP Shocker: Mentally Ill Woman Gang-Raped In Sonbhadra; Police Launch Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A shocking incident that has shaken the conscience of many has come to light from Dhobahi village under the Sadar Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district. A mentally ill middle-aged woman was allegedly gang-raped, triggering widespread anger among villagers and creating a tense atmosphere in the area.

According to the allegations, two youths lured the woman out of her house late at night and took her to a nearby threshing floor, where the crime was allegedly committed. Police teams are currently present at the spot and have begun an investigation. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Robertsganj Kotwali area.

What Happened That Night

The incident is reported to have occurred around midnight on Wednesday. The victim, who is mentally unwell, had been staying at her maternal home in Dhobahi village for the past few days. She is originally a resident of Chhapka village, which also comes under the Robertsganj Kotwali limits.

The accused have been identified as Ramnath, around 40 years old, and Shashikant, around 18, both residents of the same village. It is alleged that the two took the woman to a threshing floor located a short distance from her home and carried out the act there.

Villagers’ Anger and Police Action

Villagers said the woman somehow managed to return home in a semi-naked condition after the incident, following which family members and locals came to know about the crime. As the news spread, anger gripped the village. Enraged residents caught hold of one of the accused and made him sit outside the village head’s house before informing the police.

At around 10 am, a Uttar Pradesh Police 112 PRB team reached the village and brought the situation under control. The Robertsganj Kotwali police said they have received information about the incident and are investigating the matter seriously. Efforts are on to trace the accused, and further legal action will be taken based on the victim’s statement and medical examination. Police remain deployed in the village to monitor the situation.

