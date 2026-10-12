Chaos erupted at the Uttar Pradesh Congress headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday during the appointment ceremony of newly appointed state Congress president Aradhana Misra Mona. A heated argument broke out between former state president Ajay Rai and Congress woman councillor Mamta Chaudhary. The dispute soon escalated, with supporters of both sides allegedly slapping each other and hurling slippers.

Following the altercation, Ajay Rai left the party office in anger. Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari accompanied him outside, while Imran Masood was also present. Aradhana Misra Mona was scheduled to take charge as the Uttar Pradesh Congress president on Sunday. Rai had arrived at the party headquarters to formally hand over charge, accompanied by his supporters.

During the ceremony, an argument reportedly broke out between Rai's supporters and Mamta Chaudhary, who leads the Congress councillors' group in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, over an unspecified issue. The exchange of words quickly intensified, leading to a scuffle involving Rai's supporters. Slippers were also reportedly thrown during the altercation. A video of the incident is now going viral on social media.

Pramod Tiwari, Senior Leaders Try To Defuse Tension

Following the incident, Ajay Rai left the party office in anger. Congress working president Imran Masood, newly appointed state president Aradhana Misra Mona and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari tried to pacify him.

The senior leaders spoke to Rai and attempted to resolve the dispute. Tiwari also assured him that the matter would be addressed. Rai later returned to the state Congress headquarters.

Ajay Rai Demands Action Against Woman Councillor

Ajay Rai reportedly insisted that action be taken against the woman concerned. His displeasure was linked to the altercation with Congress councillor Mamta Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced in connection with the dispute in which Chaudhary is allegedly heard saying, “I have no interest in even looking at them.” The remark reportedly became a point of contention and preceded the latest confrontation.

This is not the first time Mamta Chaudhary's name has been linked to a controversy. Her name had earlier surfaced in connection with allegations of assault involving actor and Congress leader Archana Gautam.

The incident reportedly took place outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi in September 2023. Archana Gautam and her father had accused certain individuals of assault. The names of Dhiraj Gurjar and Sandeep Singh had also emerged in discussions surrounding the case.

An old copy of the FIR related to the Archana Gautam-Mamta Chaudhary episode has also been referenced in connection with the controversy.

(With inputs from Nikhil Sahu)