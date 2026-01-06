A disturbing incident from East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar has sent shockwaves across the city, after a 52-year-old businessman and his family were allegedly subjected to a brutal assault following a long-running dispute over a gym located in the basement of their home.

The attack, which unfolded in broad daylight, involved the businessman, his wife, and their 26-year-old son. According to the family, a group of men stormed the property and carried out a violent and deeply humiliating assault, the aftermath of which has now surfaced online.

Viral Video Capture Harrowing Assault

Multiple videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, drawing widespread outrage. The visuals show the businessman's son being forcibly dragged out of their ground-floor flat, verbally abused, stripped naked on the street, and repeatedly kicked. At one point, he is seen being struck on the face with a shoe, as reported earlier by Hindustan Times.

The woman later said that her son kept pleading with folded hands as the attack continued, yet no one intervened.

'They Tore My Clothes and Punched My Face': Father Recounts Ordeal

The youth's father, Rajesh Garg, has now come forward with a harrowing account of the attack. Speaking about the events of January 2, he said the violence began around 3 to 3:30 pm.

"I was standing outside when Pintu Yadav's servant, Shubham Yadav, pushed me. After that, Pintu Yadav and Shubham Yadav tore away my clothes and kept punching me in the face," Garg alleged.

'Slapped Me, Kicked Me, Pulled My Hair'

Speaking to HT, the businessman's wife described the ordeal as nothing short of traumatic. She alleged that while her son was being assaulted outside, her husband was dragged into the gym and beaten with an iron rod. She further claimed that she herself was sexually assaulted during the chaos.

"My son was assaulted naked. He kept pleading with folded hands… people were watching. Is this less than a rape?" the 50-year-old woman said, calling the incident profoundly humiliating for the entire family.

Recounting her own experience, she said the violence escalated when she tried to intervene. "They started assaulting my husband. When I tried to save him, they slapped me and kicked me. They pulled my hair and pushed me, and I fell on the ground. They also touched me inappropriately," she alleged.

In a desperate bid for help, she said she ran to the Laxmi Nagar police station. During her absence, the attackers allegedly dragged her son out of the house and continued beating him.

Dispute Over Gym Ownership

The roots of the conflict, according to the woman, trace back to 2016. She said the family had hired Satish Yadav, also known as Pintoo, now one of the accused, as a caretaker for the gym they had set up in their basement. Over time, she alleged, Yadav gradually took control of the space and refused to vacate it, despite receiving multiple legal notices.

The situation came to a head on Friday afternoon when water flooded the ground floor of their house. The family tried to contact Yadav to unlock the gym, but received no response. "As the property belongs to us, we went to remove the lock," she said. That was when Yadav and several others allegedly arrived and launched the attack.

Police Action And Arrests

An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal trespass, house-trespass with preparation to cause hurt, assault on a woman with intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania confirmed that Satish Yadav has been arrested, while the remaining accused are currently absconding. He said police teams are conducting continuous raids to track down and apprehend the others involved.