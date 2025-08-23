Slapped 8 Times In 38 Seconds: Woman Assaulted For Feeding Stray Dogs In Ghaziabad

A shocking attack in Ghaziabad has left many questioning safety in public spaces. Yashika Shukla, a local resident, was slapped eight times in just 40 seconds—all for feeding stray dogs near a residential complex in the National Capital Region.

The incident occurred late Friday night, hours after the Supreme Court eased its controversial August 11 order on relocating stray dogs in Delhi and neighboring areas, deeming the original directive “too harsh.”

Ms. Shukla said she was at a designated feeding spot when a man identified as Kamal Khanna, from Brahmaputra Enclave Society in Vijaynagar, suddenly approached her and began striking her repeatedly.

The entire assault was captured on a mobile phone. In the video, Ms. Shukla can be heard pleading, “Didi, record video. He is hitting me.”

pic.twitter.com/DIFl7VKnol — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 23, 2025

The man, unflinching, replied, “Yes, record this.” The clip, which has now gone viral, shows him delivering multiple slaps. At one point, he even claimed that Ms. Shukla had struck him first.

Following the attack, police registered a case and took Mr. Khanna into custody.

Supreme Court Softens Stray Dog Orders

The assault comes against the backdrop of recent changes in the Supreme Court’s stray dog policy. Earlier this month, the court had ordered city authorities to capture and relocate tens of thousands of stray dogs within eight weeks, instructing that they be held in shelters and not released.

SC has also ordered to fix a proper area to feed the stray dogs, and create a feeding area. Now people can not feed the animals wherever they want.

However, concerns over the feasibility and scale of the operation prompted the court to revise its directive. On Friday, it clarified that stray dogs should be released after vaccination and sterilization, unless they display aggressive behavior or are suspected of having rabies. The court also emphasized the creation of designated feeding spots to ensure both public safety and animal welfare.