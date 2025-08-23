Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSlapped 8 Times In 38 Seconds: Woman Assaulted For Feeding Stray Dogs In Ghaziabad

Slapped 8 Times In 38 Seconds: Woman Assaulted For Feeding Stray Dogs In Ghaziabad

Yashika Shukla was slapped 8 times while feeding stray dogs in Ghaziabad. Police arrested the man. SC eases stray dog relocation rules amid public safety and animal welfare concerns.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A shocking attack in Ghaziabad has left many questioning safety in public spaces. Yashika Shukla, a local resident, was slapped eight times in just 40 seconds—all for feeding stray dogs near a residential complex in the National Capital Region.

The incident occurred late Friday night, hours after the Supreme Court eased its controversial August 11 order on relocating stray dogs in Delhi and neighboring areas, deeming the original directive “too harsh.”

Ms. Shukla said she was at a designated feeding spot when a man identified as Kamal Khanna, from Brahmaputra Enclave Society in Vijaynagar, suddenly approached her and began striking her repeatedly.

The entire assault was captured on a mobile phone. In the video, Ms. Shukla can be heard pleading, “Didi, record video. He is hitting me.”

The man, unflinching, replied, “Yes, record this.” The clip, which has now gone viral, shows him delivering multiple slaps. At one point, he even claimed that Ms. Shukla had struck him first.

Following the attack, police registered a case and took Mr. Khanna into custody.

Supreme Court Softens Stray Dog Orders

The assault comes against the backdrop of recent changes in the Supreme Court’s stray dog policy. Earlier this month, the court had ordered city authorities to capture and relocate tens of thousands of stray dogs within eight weeks, instructing that they be held in shelters and not released.

SC has also ordered to fix a proper area to feed the stray dogs, and create a feeding area. Now people can not feed the animals wherever they want. 

However, concerns over the feasibility and scale of the operation prompted the court to revise its directive. On Friday, it clarified that stray dogs should be released after vaccination and sterilization, unless they display aggressive behavior or are suspected of having rabies. The court also emphasized the creation of designated feeding spots to ensure both public safety and animal welfare.

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Stray Dogs Ghaziabad Assault Supreme Court Order Public Safety NCR News Animal Welfare Dog Feeding Kamal Khanna Yashika Shukla
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike
India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike
Cities
Red Alert In Delhi-NCR For Next Three Hours Amid Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms
Red Alert In Delhi-NCR For Next Three Hours Amid Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms
India
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Celebrities
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: CISF Detains Another Suspicious Man Near Parliament Amid Heightened Security | ABP NEWS
Bihar Politics: RahuI Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Meet Makhana Farmers in Bihar During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Breaking: Has the Supreme Court’s decision on stray dogs struck the right balance between compassion and public safety?
Breaking: Cloudburst Hits Chamoli’s Tharali in Uttarakhand, One Missing, Major Damage Reported | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: FIR Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav in UP Over Remarks Against PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Coded Commanders: Artificial Intelligence As The New General
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget