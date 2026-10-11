India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesSlap, Shoe-Hurling At UP Congress Office During Aradhana Mishra’s Takeover Ceremony, Ajay Rai Walks Out

Slap, Shoe-Hurling At UP Congress Office During Aradhana Mishra’s Takeover Ceremony, Ajay Rai Walks Out

A clash erupted at UP Congress headquarters during Aradhana Mishra Mona’s takeover ceremony, with supporters of Ajay Rai and councillor Mamta Chaudhary exchanging slaps and hurling shoes.

Written By : Nitish Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ruckus erupted during UP Congress chief's takeover ceremony.
  • Verbal altercation escalated into physical fight, shoes hurled.
  • Former chief Ajay Rai left angrily; leaders pacified him.

A ruckus broke out at the Uttar Pradesh Congress headquarters on Sunday during the takeover ceremony of newly appointed state party president Aradhana Mishra Mona. A verbal altercation erupted between former state Congress chief Ajay Rai and Congress woman councillor Mamta Chaudhary, which later escalated into a physical clash between their supporters. Slaps were exchanged, and shoes were also hurled.

Following the altercation, Ajay Rai left the party office in anger. Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari accompanied him outside, while Imran Masood was also present.

Clash Erupts During Aradhana Mishra’s Takeover Ceremony

Aradhana Mishra Mona was scheduled to take charge as the Uttar Pradesh Congress president on Sunday. Ajay Rai, the outgoing state president, had arrived at the party office to hand over the charge, accompanied by his supporters.

During the ceremony, an argument broke out between Rai’s supporters and Mamta Chaudhary, who leads the Congress councillors’ group in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. The exchange quickly escalated, leading to a scuffle involving Rai’s supporters. Shoes were also pulled out during the altercation.

A video of the incident has since gone viral.

Pramod Tiwari Tries To Pacify Ajay Rai

After the incident, Ajay Rai left the party office, visibly upset. Congress leaders, including newly appointed state president Aradhana Mishra Mona, working president Imran Masood and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, tried to persuade him to return and resolve the dispute.

The senior leaders spoke to Rai and attempted to defuse the situation.

Ajay Rai Demands Action Against Woman Councillor

Ajay Rai insisted that action should be taken against the woman concerned. His anger reportedly stemmed from the altercation involving councillor Mamta Chaudhary.

Amid the dispute, Pramod Tiwari assured Rai that the matter would be addressed. Following the assurance, Rai returned to the Uttar Pradesh Congress headquarters.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred at the Uttar Pradesh Congress headquarters on Sunday?

A ruckus broke out during the takeover ceremony of new state president Aradhana Mishra Mona. A verbal altercation escalated into a physical clash between former state chief Ajay Rai and Congress woman councillor Mamta Chaudhary's supporters.

Who were the main individuals involved in the altercation?

Former state Congress chief Ajay Rai and Congress woman councillor Mamta Chaudhary were central to the dispute. Their supporters also engaged in a physical clash, exchanging slaps and hurling shoes.

What was Ajay Rai's reaction immediately after the incident?

Ajay Rai left the party office in anger following the altercation. Senior leaders Pramod Tiwari and Imran Masood accompanied him outside and later tried to persuade him to return.

About the author Nitish Kumar Pandey

Nitish Kumar Pandey is a journalist with ABP Live, reporting on politics, governance, and key administrative developments from Uttar Pradesh. He closely tracks policy decisions, political movements, and breaking news from the state's corridors of power, delivering timely and comprehensive coverage to readers.

 
 
Read More
Published at : 11 Oct 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Ajay Rai Aradhana Mishra Mona Mamata Chaudhary
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Day 2 Of CJP Stir: Fresh Detentions In Delhi Despite Court Order, Protesters Allege Manhandling
Fresh Detentions In Delhi Despite Court Order, Protesters Allege Manhandling
Cities
Mumbai Protest: Somaiya Flags Actor Imran Khan's Citizenship, Seeks Action Against Him
Mumbai Protest: Somaiya Flags Actor Imran Khan's Citizenship, Seeks Action Against Him
Cities
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check List Of Routes Diverted Amid CJP Protest
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Check List Of Routes Diverted Amid CJP Protest
Cities
Delhi: Light Rain Likely, Temperatures Dip As Cool Winds Bring Relief From Heat
Delhi: Light Rain Likely, Temperatures Dip As Cool Winds Bring Relief From Heat
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Floods: Landslide Blocks Budhi Gandaki River, Triggering Destructive Flooding
Supreme Court: Centre, Delhi Police And DMRC Asked To Respond By Tuesday
Metro Update: Solicitor General Says Entry And Exit Were Restricted At 45 Stations
Supreme Court: Important Directions Issued On Delhi Protest Restrictions
Supreme Court: Lawyers Allege Delhi Police Violated Court Directions During Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget