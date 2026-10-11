Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ruckus erupted during UP Congress chief's takeover ceremony.

Verbal altercation escalated into physical fight, shoes hurled.

Former chief Ajay Rai left angrily; leaders pacified him.

A ruckus broke out at the Uttar Pradesh Congress headquarters on Sunday during the takeover ceremony of newly appointed state party president Aradhana Mishra Mona. A verbal altercation erupted between former state Congress chief Ajay Rai and Congress woman councillor Mamta Chaudhary, which later escalated into a physical clash between their supporters. Slaps were exchanged, and shoes were also hurled.

Following the altercation, Ajay Rai left the party office in anger. Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari accompanied him outside, while Imran Masood was also present.

Clash Erupts During Aradhana Mishra’s Takeover Ceremony

Aradhana Mishra Mona was scheduled to take charge as the Uttar Pradesh Congress president on Sunday. Ajay Rai, the outgoing state president, had arrived at the party office to hand over the charge, accompanied by his supporters.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Scuffle breaks out at Congress' former state unit President Ajay Rai's office in Lucknow between the party workers ahead of state Congress President Aradhana Misra-Mona's charge-taking ceremony https://t.co/amOhbHkDL3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2026

During the ceremony, an argument broke out between Rai’s supporters and Mamta Chaudhary, who leads the Congress councillors’ group in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. The exchange quickly escalated, leading to a scuffle involving Rai’s supporters. Shoes were also pulled out during the altercation.

A video of the incident has since gone viral.

Pramod Tiwari Tries To Pacify Ajay Rai

After the incident, Ajay Rai left the party office, visibly upset. Congress leaders, including newly appointed state president Aradhana Mishra Mona, working president Imran Masood and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, tried to persuade him to return and resolve the dispute.

The senior leaders spoke to Rai and attempted to defuse the situation.

Ajay Rai Demands Action Against Woman Councillor

Ajay Rai insisted that action should be taken against the woman concerned. His anger reportedly stemmed from the altercation involving councillor Mamta Chaudhary.

Amid the dispute, Pramod Tiwari assured Rai that the matter would be addressed. Following the assurance, Rai returned to the Uttar Pradesh Congress headquarters.