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English NewsCitiesSix Khatu Shyam Pilgrims Killed, 14 Injured In Accident On KMP Expressway

Six Khatu Shyam Pilgrims Killed, 14 Injured In Accident On KMP Expressway

The devotees were reportedly returning after visiting Khatu Shyam temple when their pickup crashed into a truck parked along the roadside.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 01:50 PM (IST)

Six devotees were killed and 14 others were seriously injured in a horrific road accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana's Palwal in the early hours of Tuesday. All those involved in the accident are reportedly from Uttar Pradesh.

The accident occurred when a pickup vehicle carrying the devotees rammed into a truck parked on the roadside from behind. The impact was so severe that both vehicles were badly damaged.

The devotees, from Kishanpur Muraiya, Makoia, Chanda and nearby villages in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, had embarked on a religious trip. After visiting the Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples in Rajasthan on Monday evening, they were travelling towards Mathura-Vrindavan when the accident took place on the KMP Expressway in Palwal early Tuesday.

After receiving information about the accident, Palwal Police reached the spot and, with the help of passersby, pulled the injured out of the vehicles. They were taken to the District Civil Hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead.

Six Dead, 14 Injured

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Singh, Rajkumar, Reshma Devi, Kamla Devi, Sudha and Mahesh.

The injured include Sunil, Shweta Yadav, Biresh, Umed, Vinod Kumar, Sarla, Ruby, Ramsevak, Ravi, Vani, Vinu, Tannu, Rekha and Gora Devi. They are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The truck driver fled the spot along with the vehicle after the accident. The pickup driver, Sudhir, is also reportedly absconding.

Police have sent the bodies to the mortuary for post-mortem examination and launched a search for both drivers. A police team is also trying to trace the truck and its driver.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
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Khatu Shyam KMP Expressway Accident
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