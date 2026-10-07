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English NewsCitiesSitamarhi Dinesh Yadav Murder Case: 3 Accused Injured In Police Encounter

Sitamarhi Dinesh Yadav Murder Case: 3 Accused Injured In Police Encounter

Dinesh Yadav was allegedly shot dead by armed assailants while he was buying vegetables at Bhavdepur Gudri Bazaar under Riga police station.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 11:48 AM (IST)

Three accused in the murder case of Dinesh Yadav in Bihar's Sitamarhi were injured in a police encounter late Tuesday night (October 6), police said.

According to officials, the three suspects allegedly opened fire at the police while trying to escape arrest. The police retaliated, injuring all three in the firing. They were taken to the Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Police also recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession.

Dinesh Yadav Was Shot Dead In July

Dinesh Yadav was allegedly shot dead by armed assailants while he was buying vegetables at Bhavdepur Gudri Bazaar under Riga police station. He sustained around seven bullet injuries in the attack.

Police had been searching for those involved in the murder. On Tuesday night, they received information that murder accused Sunil Kushwaha was seen with his associates in the Riga-Parsauni area, following which police teams from Riga and other stations were alerted.

Later that night, police spotted three suspicious men travelling on a motorcycle near the Revasi-Bhagwanpur border.

The suspects allegedly tried to flee after seeing the police. Their motorcycle skidded, causing all three to fall. Police said the suspects then opened fire while attempting to escape.

Three Pistols, Ammunition Recovered

Police recovered three semi-automatic pistols and a backpack containing a large quantity of ammunition from the spot.

The three arrested suspects were identified as Sunil Kushwaha of Ramnagar under Riga police station, Mani Kumar of Belsand police station and Indal Kumar of Garha police station in Sitamarhi.

According to police, all three suspects have criminal histories and have been linked to several serious cases, including robbery and murder. Police are now questioning the accused to ascertain details about their wider criminal network and other alleged activities.

Published at : 07 Oct 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Encounter Sitamarhi Dinesh Yadav Murder
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