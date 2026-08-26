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English NewsCitiesFire Brigade Used To Wash BJP MLA’s Innova; Viral Video Sparks Row In MP’s Singrauli

Fire Brigade Used To Wash BJP MLA’s Innova; Viral Video Sparks Row In MP’s Singrauli

A video purportedly showing a government fire brigade vehicle being used to wash BJP MLA Ramniwas Shah's private Innova outside his official residence in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli has triggered a political row.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Video showed fire brigade washing MLA Ramniwas Shah's car.
  • Opposition criticized alleged misuse of government emergency services.
  • MLA Shah questioned video, stated he was not present.

A video purportedly showing a government fire brigade vehicle being used to wash the private Innova of a BJP MLA outside his official residence in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli has sparked a political controversy and raised questions over the alleged misuse of government resources.

The footage, reportedly recorded on Tuesday, shows a fire brigade vehicle parked outside the official residence of BJP MLA Ramniwas Shah in Bilounji. Three fire brigade personnel can be seen using a hose connected to the vehicle to spray water on an Innova parked outside the residence.

The vehicle is reportedly owned by Shah, who represents the Singrauli Assembly constituency (80). It remains unclear why the fire brigade vehicle was at the MLA's residence or who instructed the personnel to use it to wash the car. The concerned department and Shah had not issued an official response to the video at the time of the report.

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Opposition Questions Alleged Misuse Of Fire Brigade

The video quickly drew criticism from opposition leaders, who questioned whether an emergency service vehicle had been used for a private purpose. Social media users also raised concerns over the alleged use of government machinery to wash a politician's personal vehicle.

Singrauli Municipal Corporation Commissioner Savita Pradhan told NDTV that she was not aware of the incident.

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar also targeted Shah over the footage, alleging that the fire brigade had effectively been turned into a private washing facility for the BJP MLA.

“When needed, fire brigades fail to reach ordinary people's homes to extinguish fires, but here in Singrauli, the BJP MLA has turned a fire brigade into his private washing centre,” Singhar said.

‘Does An MLA Wash His Own Vehicle?’ Shah Responds

Asked about the viral video, Shah questioned whether there was any evidence that he had personally asked for his car to be washed.

“People should understand one thing. Does an MLA wash his own vehicle?” he said, while also attacking the Congress over its political standing in Singrauli.

When asked whether the controversy was being raised only by Congress leaders, Shah said it was being discussed by people who lacked political standing.

He did not directly comment on whether using a fire brigade vehicle to wash a private car was appropriate.

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MLA Says He Was Not At Residence

Shah said he was not at his official residence when the incident allegedly took place and therefore did not know what had happened.

“I cannot say anything on this issue. I had returned from Bhopal and had gone to a government school for a cycle distribution programme. From there, I had to attend the birth anniversary programme of BP Mandal Sahib. After that, there was a meeting of the peace committee,” he told NDTV.

The MLA said he had simply instructed his driver to bring the vehicle quickly. “I told the driver to come quickly. I was not there, so what would I know?” he said.

The circumstances surrounding the fire brigade vehicle's presence at the residence and the alleged washing of the Innova remain unclear.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding a BJP MLA in Singrauli?

A video shows a government fire brigade vehicle reportedly washing the private car of BJP MLA Ramniwas Shah. This sparked controversy over the alleged misuse of government resources for private purposes.

What was BJP MLA Ramniwas Shah's response to the viral video?

Shah questioned whether an MLA washes their own vehicle and stated he was not at his residence when the incident occurred. He claimed he had instructed his driver to bring the vehicle quickly.

What remains unclear about the fire brigade incident?

It remains unclear why the fire brigade vehicle was at the MLA's residence or who instructed the personnel to use it to wash the car. No official response from the department or Shah had been issued.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Singrauli News MP News
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