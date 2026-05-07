The four victims died due to poisoning by Zinc Phosphide, a substance commonly found in rat poison. This chemical was detected in their bodies and in the watermelon they consumed.
Shocking Forensic Reveal In ‘Watermelon Death’ Case; Family Died Due To Rat Poison: Report
According to the forensic investigation, traces of “Zinc Phosphide” were detected in the bodies of the deceased. The chemical is commonly used in rat poison.
- Mumbai family deaths linked to rat poison.
- Zinc phosphide found in victims and watermelon.
- Forensic probe nears resolution after 11 days.
The biggest breakthrough has emerged in the case involving the deaths of four members of the same family in Mumbai’s Bhindi Bazaar area after allegedly consuming watermelon.
Investigators have found that all four victims died due to poisoning caused by a substance commonly used in rat poison.
Forensic Probe Finds Zinc Phosphide
According to the forensic investigation, traces of “Zinc Phosphide” were detected in the bodies of the deceased. The chemical is commonly used in rat poison.
Investigators also found traces of Zinc Phosphide in samples taken from the watermelon consumed by the family before their health deteriorated.
ALSO READ: Mumbai Watermelon Deaths: ‘Green Organs’ Spark Poisoning Fears; 2019 Case Link Deepens Mystery
After 11 days of investigation, authorities now appear to be close to solving the sensational case.
Four Family Members Died Within Hours
The sudden deaths of four members of the Dokadia family on the 26th had triggered panic in the area.
ALSO READ: Is Your Watermelon Really Safe? Fresh Concerns Arise Over Chemical-Treated Fruit
Initial investigations had suggested that the family’s condition worsened after consuming watermelon, which was suspected to be linked to the deaths.
Victims Identified
The deceased were identified as Abdullah Dokadia (44), his wife Nasreen Dokadia (35), and their daughters Ayesha Dokadia (16) and Zainab Dokadia (13).
The deaths of all four family members had left the entire locality shocked.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the deaths of the four family members in Mumbai's Bhindi Bazaar?
What was the specific substance found in the victims' bodies?
Forensic investigation detected traces of 'Zinc Phosphide' in the bodies of all four deceased family members.
Where else were traces of Zinc Phosphide found?
Traces of Zinc Phosphide were also found in samples taken from the watermelon that the family consumed before their health deteriorated.
Who were the victims of this incident?
The victims were identified as Abdullah Dokadia (44), his wife Nasreen Dokadia (35), and their daughters Ayesha Dokadia (16) and Zainab Dokadia (13).