Shirtless Men Dance On Moving Car Roof On New Year’s Eve, Noida Police Slap Rs 67,000 E-Challan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Noida Traffic Police imposed a hefty fine of Rs 67,000 after a group of shirtless men were caught dancing atop a moving car on New Year’s Eve, causing traffic disruption and safety hazards on a local highway.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows six men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol—standing and dancing on the roof of a moving Alto car while others recorded the act. The vehicle, bearing the word “Gurjar” on its rear, was seen obstructing traffic and triggering a jam as it moved dangerously along the road. In one clip, a man is seen stepping off the car and pushing it from the side as it continued to move.

UP Police Steps In, Action Taken

Following the circulation of the video, the official Uttar Pradesh Police X handle directed the Noida Traffic Police to take action. After verification, authorities issued an e-challan against the vehicle owner for multiple violations, including dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failure to wear seat belts.

“Taking cognisance of the complaint, an e-challan of Rs 67,000 has been issued as per rules against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic laws,” the Noida Traffic Police said in a statement.

The incident comes amid heightened traffic enforcement during New Year celebrations. In neighbouring Delhi, police issued 868 challans for drink-driving on the same night and deployed over 20,000 personnel to maintain law and order across the city.