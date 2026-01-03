Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shirtless Men Dance On Moving Car Roof On New Year's Eve, Noida Police Slap Rs 67,000 E-Challan

Shirtless men dancing atop a moving car in Noida trigger traffic chaos; police issue Rs 67,000 e-challan after video goes viral.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 09:29 PM (IST)
The Noida Traffic Police imposed a hefty fine of Rs 67,000 after a group of shirtless men were caught dancing atop a moving car on New Year’s Eve, causing traffic disruption and safety hazards on a local highway.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows six men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol—standing and dancing on the roof of a moving Alto car while others recorded the act. The vehicle, bearing the word “Gurjar” on its rear, was seen obstructing traffic and triggering a jam as it moved dangerously along the road. In one clip, a man is seen stepping off the car and pushing it from the side as it continued to move.

UP Police Steps In, Action Taken

Following the circulation of the video, the official Uttar Pradesh Police X handle directed the Noida Traffic Police to take action. After verification, authorities issued an e-challan against the vehicle owner for multiple violations, including dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failure to wear seat belts.

“Taking cognisance of the complaint, an e-challan of Rs 67,000 has been issued as per rules against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic laws,” the Noida Traffic Police said in a statement.

The incident comes amid heightened traffic enforcement during New Year celebrations. In neighbouring Delhi, police issued 868 challans for drink-driving on the same night and deployed over 20,000 personnel to maintain law and order across the city.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on New Year's Eve in Noida involving a car?

Shirtless men were seen dancing on top of a moving car on a highway, causing traffic disruption and safety hazards. A video of the incident went viral.

What was the fine imposed on the car owner?

The Noida Traffic Police issued an e-challan of Rs 67,000 against the vehicle owner for multiple traffic violations.

What specific traffic violations were cited?

Violations included dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and failure to wear seat belts.

How did the authorities become aware of the incident?

The incident came to the attention of the UP Police after a video of the men dancing on the car went viral on social media.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 09:29 PM (IST)
Challan NOIDA New Year
