Sex Racket Busted In Mohali: Police Raid Hotels & Spa, 11 Women Detained

Police in Mohali busted a sex racket after conducting raids at two hotels and a spa centre in the Balongi area on Wednesday. The operation led to the detention of 11 women and the arrest of four people, including hotel operators and a manager. Acting on a tip-off, the police sealed the premises in the presence of a duty magistrate. Officials said the racket had been operating for a long time under the guise of hospitality services, prompting swift action to curb illegal activities and maintain law and order.

Hotels And Spa Centre Sealed After Raid

The raid was carried out by the Punjab Police in Mohali at Hotel Sangam, Hotel Ginni and the A-One Spa Centre. A duty magistrate was called to the spot, and the premises were sealed in his presence. According to police, illegal prostitution activities had been running there for an extended period.

ASP Gazalpreet Kaur said the operation was launched following specific information received by the police. She confirmed that four individuals, including hotel operators and management staff, were arrested during the crackdown.

Women Lured With Job Promises, Police Say

Police said the detained women were aged between 18 and 28 years and hailed from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Most of them had studied up to Class 8 or Class 10. Investigators revealed that agents allegedly lured them to Mohali by promising well-paid jobs, only to force them into the sex trade later.

ASP Kaur said a sustained drive against prostitution and similar illegal activities would continue. She issued a stern warning to hotel and spa operators, asking them to stay away from unlawful practices or face strict legal action.

She added that the police value the trust placed in them by the public for sharing information and assured that such confidence would not be broken. To ensure peace and uphold law and order, she said, firm action against illegal activities would continue in the future as well.