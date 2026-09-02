Andhra Pradesh: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Taking Anti-Malaria Tablet, Dozens Hospitalised

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seven-year-old died; 52 others fell ill after malaria tablets.

Incident occurred in Polavaram during a malaria-control drive.

CM Naidu ordered probe; specialist medical teams deployed.

52 patients remain hospitalized, officials say conditions stable.

A seven-year-old girl died after falling ill following the distribution of chloroquine tablets as part of a malaria-control drive in a village in Andhra Pradesh’s Polavaram district. Fifty-two others are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Telangana and a local health centre.

The exact cause of the child’s death is yet to be established and is being investigated by the authorities.

The incident occurred in Gollaguppa village, located along the interstate border with Telangana. Officials said 71 people were given anti-malaria tablets as part of the health campaign. Several of them later complained of illness.

District Collector Urges Calm

Following reports of people falling ill, the district administration shifted 29 patients to a hospital in Telangana, while another 24 were taken to a local health centre for treatment.

Seven-year-old Madivi Jamuna, a Class 2 student, was among those who fell ill after taking the medicine. She died while undergoing treatment, officials said, according to NDTV.

The condition of the remaining patients is stable, according to authorities. District Collector Dinesh Kumar urged residents not to panic.

“The health condition of the patients currently undergoing treatment is stable. There is no need for people to panic,” Kumar said.

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Specialist Teams Deployed In Polavaram

The district administration has deployed specialist medical teams to the affected village and set up a medical camp to monitor those who fell ill.

Three paediatricians have also been deployed to assist with the treatment and assessment of the affected patients.

A nine-member specialist team from Kakinada Government General Hospital has reached Gollaguppa. Three additional teams from Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada are also expected to join the medical response.

Chandrababu Naidu Orders Investigation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure the affected patients receive the best possible treatment and ordered an investigation into the incident.

The chief minister also spoke to senior health department officials and the district collector to seek details about the circumstances surrounding the illness, the treatment being provided and the condition of those undergoing medical care.

Officials are continuing to monitor the patients as the investigation into the child’s death gets underway.

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What Is Chloroquine?

Chloroquine is an antiparasitic medicine used to treat malaria. It works by increasing levels of haem in the blood, a substance that is toxic to the malaria parasite. This helps kill the parasite and prevent the infection from spreading.