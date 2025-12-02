School Holiday On December 3: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSchool Holiday On December 3: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

Due to Cyclone Ditwah's heavy rainfall and local festivals, schools in parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will be closed on December 3, 2025.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 09:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Schools in several parts of India will remain closed on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, as heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Ditwah continues to disrupt normal life along the southern coastline. In addition, major local celebrations, including Karthigai Deepam in Tamil Nadu and Kottar Peralaya in Kanyakumari, have prompted precautionary holidays to ensure student safety and smooth crowd management. 

Cyclone Ditwah Brings Torrential Rain, Waterlogging

The remnant of Cyclone Ditwah has weakened into a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, but the system remains dangerously close to the Chennai–Puducherry–South Andhra Pradesh coast. The weather pattern has resulted in relentless heavy to extremely heavy rain, waterlogging in residential pockets and low-lying zones, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–60 km/h.

IMD Issues Red Alert for Four Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram under a red alert. Several parts of these districts recorded rainfall exceeding 20 cm, with Parrys (26.52 cm) and Ennore (26.43 cm) among the worst-hit.

In view of hazardous travel conditions, schools and colleges across the affected districts will remain closed until further orders from local authorities.

School Holiday for Karthigai Deepam

Huge crowds are expected in Tiruvannamalai for the Karthigai Deepam Mahotsavam at the Annamalaiyar Temple. The ceremonial Bharani Deepam at 4 am and Mahadeepam at 6 pm on Annamalai Hill are the primary events scheduled for December 3.

To manage the influx of devotees and ensure public safety:
• All schools, colleges, and government offices in Tiruvannamalai district will remain closed on December 3
• Saturday, December 13 will be observed as a compensatory working day
• Examinations will proceed as planned

Local Holiday in Kanyakumari

The Kottar Peralaya festival in Kanyakumari district has also drawn massive community participation. Schools, colleges, and government offices have been ordered shut for the day.

The event brings pilgrims from Nellai, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi, prompting strict crowd-control and security measures across the region.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 09:23 PM (IST)
Kerala News School Holiday Tamil Nadu News Cyclone Ditwah
