Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Five-storey building collapse killed seven; additional construction suspected.

The Patiala House Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to Shubham Tyagi, accused in connection with the collapse of a five-storey building in Delhi's Satya Niketan that killed seven people, saying the investigation is still at an early stage and his custodial interrogation is necessary.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Laler rejected Tyagi's plea, observing that the circumstances of the case did not favour granting him relief at this stage.

The court also took note of a rental agreement produced by the investigating agency during the hearing which, according to the prosecution, showed that Tyagi had taken the second and third floors of the building on rent. The court noted that this agreement had not been disclosed in his anticipatory bail application.

Court Finds Two Rental Agreements Were Made Minutes Apart

The court examined the rental agreements involving Tyagi and co-accused Sudhanshu and found that both documents were executed on September 6, 2025, within a gap of only a few minutes.

The agreements were also prepared through the same stamp-vendor account. The court noted that Tyagi and Sudhanshu had signed as witnesses on each other's rental agreements.

According to the court, these circumstances indicated a partnership between the two in running the PG, rather than supporting the claim that Sudhanshu was operating it independently.

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Injured Student Says He Took Room From Both Accused

The court also considered the statement of injured student Nitish Chhibe.

According to his statement, Chhibe had taken accommodation from both accused at a monthly rent of Rs 14,500.

The student also told investigators that residents of the PG had complained about construction work on the ground floor, including noise and the cutting of iron rods. The accused allegedly told the students that repair work was underway and that the PG would eventually be expanded to the basement.

The students allegedly continued to raise complaints as the work progressed. According to the student's statement, they were also threatened with being thrown out of the PG when their complaints increased.

Court Questions Claim That Tyagi Was Only An Investor

Tyagi told the court that he was a lawyer registered with the Delhi Bar Council and practised at the Patiala House Court. He claimed that he was only a friend of Sudhanshu and had invested money in the PG business.

He also argued that he had no control over the ownership or structure of the building.

However, the court said the material available before it did not suggest that Tyagi was completely unaware of the building or the activities taking place there.

The court also considered the non-disclosure of his rental agreement for the second and third floors in his anticipatory bail application as a significant circumstance.

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Why Court Said Custodial Interrogation Is Needed

The court said the investigation was still at an initial stage and that custodial interrogation of Tyagi was necessary.

According to the court, investigators need to confront Tyagi with the co-accused, trace the flow of money involved in the PG business and establish what he knew about the construction work and his role in consenting to it.

The court, however, clarified that its decision to reject anticipatory bail should not be treated as an opinion on the final merits of the case.

Tyagi and co-accused PG operator Sudhanshu have been sent to two days of police custody.

Building Owner Couple Sent To Judicial Custody

The development comes days after the court sent the building's 81-year-old owner Hariram, a retired Indian Air Force sergeant, and his 75-year-old wife Urmila to 14 days of judicial custody.

Their son Mahesh was sent to two days of police custody.

According to police, Mahesh had rented out the property to Sudhanshu and Tyagi in August 2025. The two subsequently started operating a PG from the building under the name Hostel Daze.

Probe Examines Additional Floors, Construction Work

The five-storey building housed several students and other occupants before it collapsed on September 6, killing seven people.

According to the FIR, the initial investigation found that the building was old and that additional floors had been constructed to generate more rental income.

Investigators are examining whether the additional floors and construction work placed additional pressure on the old structure and contributed to its collapse.

The investigation is also examining the role of those involved in the PG operation and their knowledge of the construction work before the building came down.