A key witness in the CBI case against Sandeshkhali’s Sheikh Shahjahan was seriously injured in a road accident on the Nazat stretch. The witness, Bhola Ghosh, was travelling in a car that was hit by a truck, resulting in a fatal crash. In the accident, Bhola Ghosh’s son, Satyajit Ghosh, and the car’s driver lost their lives. Bhola Ghosh, who was seated in the back, survived with serious injuries, while his son was seated in the front.

The accident occurred near the Boyarmari petrol pump while they were heading towards Malancha. The impact of the truck collision completely mangled the car, which was thrown into a roadside fishery. After the crash, the truck overturned on the roadside, and the driver fled the spot.

Witness Was Heading to Court With His Son

At the time of the accident, Sheikh Shahjahan remains in judicial custody and the case against him is ongoing. In this backdrop, the horrific accident involving one of the key witnesses has raised serious suspicions of a possible murder conspiracy. The injured witness claimed that he was on his way to court with his son when the accident occurred. While he narrowly survived, his son and the car driver were killed.

The truck that rammed into the vehicle of the main witness in the CBI case is still untraceable, and its driver remains absconding. Police have launched a search to locate him. The accident has resulted in the death of Bhola Ghosh’s younger son.

Questions Raised Over Possible Conspiracy

Bhola Ghosh’s car was severely crushed in the collision. Though he survived by sheer luck, he lost his younger son and the driver. This has led to growing questions over whether the crash was a deliberate attempt to eliminate a key witness and whether jailed Sheikh Shahjahan had any role in it. Multiple such questions are now being raised.

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury reacted sharply to the incident, stating that the responsibility of providing security to key witnesses lies with the state government. It has also come to light that there are no CCTV cameras in the area where the accident took place. Bhola Ghosh’s car fell into a canal along the Basanti Highway after the impact. He sustained serious injuries to his chest and was first taken to Minakhan Rural Hospital, after which he was shifted to Kolkata. He is currently undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Mukundapur near the EM Bypass. He has also reportedly suffered head injuries.