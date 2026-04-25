Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesEx-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik Arrested Months After Surviving Stabbing Attack

Ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik Arrested Months After Surviving Stabbing Attack

The development comes months after he survived a violent knife attack at his home office in Ghaziabad, where two assailants allegedly stabbed him multiple times

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik arrested by Delhi Police.
  • This follows a prior brutal knife attack on Wastik.
  • Assailants stabbed him at his home office in February.
  • Police shot one accused in an encounter later.

Ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday, with further details about the case still awaited.

The development comes just months after Wastik narrowly survived a brutal knife attack inside his home office in Ghaziabad. In February, the content creator, who resides in Ashok Vihar Colony in Loni, was left critically injured after two unidentified assailants allegedly stormed his workspace and stabbed him multiple times.

February Attack Left YouTuber Seriously Injured

According to police, Wastik had set up a small office within his residence. On the morning of the attack, around 9 am, two helmeted youths arrived on a motorcycle without a number plate. They reportedly entered the premises and launched a sudden assault using knives.

Investigators said one attacker attempted to slit his throat, while the other stabbed him in the abdomen. The assailants fled immediately after the attack, triggering panic in the neighbourhood.

In March, Uttar Pradesh Police shot dead one of the accused in an encounter, while the investigation into the incident continued.

Online Presence and Unconfirmed Motive

Wastik runs two YouTube channels and has appeared on multiple television programmes. His primary channel, where he identifies as an ‘Ex-Muslim’, features 179 videos and has around 28,400 subscribers.

Following the February attack, several individuals and organisations linked the incident to his identity and publicly expressed their views. However, police have not officially confirmed any motive. 

Before You Go

Talks in Limbo: Iran, US and Pakistan Engage in Fragile Backchannel Diplomacy in Islamabad

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was YouTuber Saleem Wastik arrested?

Ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday. Further details about the case are still awaited.

Was Saleem Wastik attacked recently?

Yes, Saleem Wastik was critically injured in a brutal knife attack inside his home office in February. Two unidentified assailants stabbed him multiple times.

What happened to one of the attackers from the February incident?

In March, Uttar Pradesh Police shot dead one of the accused in an encounter. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

What is Saleem Wastik known for online?

Saleem Wastik runs two YouTube channels, with his primary channel identifying him as an 'Ex-Muslim'. He also appears on television programmes.

Published at : 25 Apr 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Saleem Wastik Salim Wastik Ex Muslim
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik Arrested Months After Surviving Stabbing Attack
Ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik Arrested Months After Surviving Stabbing Attack
Cities
Man Arrested For Seeking Nude Photos From Akshay Kumar's Minor Daughter
Man Arrested For Seeking Nude Photos From Akshay Kumar's Minor Daughter
Cities
11-Year-Old Gurukul Student Found Dead In Lucknow, Family Alleges Brutality
11-Year-Old Gurukul Student Found Dead In Lucknow, Family Alleges Brutality
Cities
Delhi Heatwave: Capital Braces For Scorching Weekend As IMD Warns Of No Immediate Relief
Delhi Heatwave: Capital Braces For Scorching Weekend As IMD Warns Of No Immediate Relief
Advertisement

Videos

Talks in Limbo: Iran, US and Pakistan Engage in Fragile Backchannel Diplomacy in Islamabad
Diplomatic Crossroads: US-Iran Talks in Islamabad Clouded by Conflicting Claims and Doubts
AAP Under Scrutiny: Founder Exodus Raises Questions on Party’s Journey and Internal Crisis
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran Arrives First as US Delegation Heads to Islamabad Talks Uncertain
Global Brief: Iran FM in Islamabad as US Talks Unclear Amid Rising Regional Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget