Ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik Arrested Months After Surviving Stabbing Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik arrested by Delhi Police.

This follows a prior brutal knife attack on Wastik.

Assailants stabbed him at his home office in February.

Police shot one accused in an encounter later.

Ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday, with further details about the case still awaited.

The development comes just months after Wastik narrowly survived a brutal knife attack inside his home office in Ghaziabad. In February, the content creator, who resides in Ashok Vihar Colony in Loni, was left critically injured after two unidentified assailants allegedly stormed his workspace and stabbed him multiple times.

February Attack Left YouTuber Seriously Injured

According to police, Wastik had set up a small office within his residence. On the morning of the attack, around 9 am, two helmeted youths arrived on a motorcycle without a number plate. They reportedly entered the premises and launched a sudden assault using knives.

Investigators said one attacker attempted to slit his throat, while the other stabbed him in the abdomen. The assailants fled immediately after the attack, triggering panic in the neighbourhood.

In March, Uttar Pradesh Police shot dead one of the accused in an encounter, while the investigation into the incident continued.

Online Presence and Unconfirmed Motive

Wastik runs two YouTube channels and has appeared on multiple television programmes. His primary channel, where he identifies as an ‘Ex-Muslim’, features 179 videos and has around 28,400 subscribers.

Following the February attack, several individuals and organisations linked the incident to his identity and publicly expressed their views. However, police have not officially confirmed any motive.