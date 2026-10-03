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IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayan Doolla has denied allegations against him in connection with the death of student Sahil Wakode, after the Mumbai Crime Branch recorded his statement during an eight-to-10-hour questioning on Friday.

Doolla was questioned at the IIT Bombay campus in Powai as part of the ongoing investigation into Wakode's death.

Professor Denies Caste-Based Remarks

According to news agency ANI, Doolla told investigators that he had followed the guidelines and procedures prescribed by the institute while dealing with Sahil.

The professor also denied using any caste-based or derogatory words during his interaction with the student, the report said.

Doolla further rejected the allegations levelled against him in the case and maintained that his conduct was in line with institutional guidelines.

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Crime Branch Examining Statements, Evidence

The Crime Branch is expected to assess Doolla's statement along with those of other people questioned in the case and the evidence gathered during the investigation.

Investigators have been questioning students, faculty members and staff connected with the case, while also examining digital and other evidence.

The Mumbai Crime Branch had earlier taken over the probe from Powai Police.

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Family Alleged Caste, Mental Harassment

Sahil Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay, died by suicide on September 18.

He had been caught using mobile phone during a mid-semester examination, following which he was asked to leave the examination hall. Wakode was found hanging in his hostel room on the Powai campus hours after the alleged incident.

Following his death, his family alleged that he had faced caste-based and mental harassment at the institute and named Professor Doolla among those against whom they raised allegations.

The allegations are being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch. The investigation remains underway.